Sandals Set to Relaunch South Coast Resort in Jamaica:

By Alexander Britell



Sandals is set for a major relaunch of its Sandals South Coast resort in Jamaica, centered around a new kind of swim-up room in the Caribbean.

The all-inclusive Sandals South Coast is close to completing a multimillion-dollar renovation, slated to debut this December.

The centerpiece of the transformation project is the addition of the brand’s first-ever Swim-up Rondoval Suites, units that will combine their own private plunge pools with zero-entry, swim-up access to a winding river-style pool that Sandals says will be the “longest pool in the Western Hemisphere.”

The resort is also completely reimagining its 112-room Dutch Village, which will have direct access to two new swim-up pools.

The main beach at Sandals South Coast.

Sandals also said it would be adding a “modern, lush wedding venue” to the property’s Italian Village wing.

Sandals’ Rondoval suites first debuted at the company’s Sandals Grande Antigua resort, followed by similar launches in Grenada and Barbados.

Each of the 20 Rondoval swim-up suites will measure 22 feet in diameter, with 20-foot conical ceilings.

Each suite will have its own private plunge pool along with swim-up access to the pool oasis, along with amenities like a “tranquility soaking tub” and butler service, among others.

“Sandals South Coast is one of the most beautiful destinations in the uncharted land of Jamaica,” said Gordon “Butch” Stewart, chairman of Sandals Resorts. “Our goal is to exceed expectations time and time again, and the new Sandals South Coast will do that and more. The resort which is nestled within a lush 500-acre nature preserve, along crystal blue waters was our inspiration for this incredibly expansive project. We can’t wait for our guests to experience these new, luxurious innovations.”

It’s the latest upgrade to the property in recent years, following earlier projects that added over-the-water bungalows and an overwater wedding chapel.

And it’s a big boost for a property long considered the most “serene” resort in the entire Sandals portfolio.

— CJ