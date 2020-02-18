Banyan Tree to Open Resort With Overwater Bungalows in The Bahamas

bahamas overwater bungalows resort
By

Luxury resort brand Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts is coming to The Bahamas. 

The Singapore-based company is partnering with Island Developers on the new Banyan Tree illa Bahamas on the island of Bimini. 

The new project, designed by renowned architect Chad Oppenheim, will be the first-ever resort in The Bahamas to feature overwater bungalows. 

The property will consist of 50 keys and 54 luxury residences. 

All of the hotel suites will come with private terraces and plunge pools, with hotel amenities including a signature Banyan Tree Spa and a series of curated events like music series and oceanside meditation gatherings. 

It’s another major project for Bimini, which will soon see the debut of the Beach Club at Bimini, a project developed in partnership with Virgin Voyages. 

Illa Bimini was first announced last year.

“illa Bimini represents a vision to bring the highest level of luxury and service to The Bahamas while being environmentally sensitive in our approach. We are ecstatic to align ourselves with a brand that shares that vision in Banyan Tree,” said Alejandro Capo, Principal of illa Bimini.

The project will be the first-ever Banyan Tree-branded hotel in the wider Caribbean. 

The lobby.

The company does operate several hotels in Cuba under other brands. 

“With this signing, we are proud to bring our founding brand of Banyan Tree to the beautiful island of Bimini,” said aid Peter Hechler, Head of Regional Operations MENA, Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts. “As our first luxury resort in the Bahamas, Banyan Tree illa Bahamas will showcase the best of our brand’s ethos of creating a sanctuary for the senese, while deeply connecting with the environment and local culture. This also represents our Group’s continued strategic intent to expand into the Americas, a part of the world we have a great affinity for.”

