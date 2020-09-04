Hyatt Is Planning a New Thompson Hotel in Mexico

By Caribbean Journal Staff



Hyatt Hotels is planning to open a new Thompson-branded hotel in Mexico, Caribbean Journal has learned.

The new 150-room Thompson Monterrey will be the brand’s first in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.

The property, which will open in 2022, will be the fourth Thompson hotel in the country.

“Thompson Monterrey comes at a time of significant growth for the Thompson Hotels brand and will represent the brand’s entry into a key new market,” said Alfredo Reynoso, director of development, Mexico, Hyatt. “The Thompson brand aligns very well with Monterrey’s position as a business and entertainment destination, and we look forward to introducing a new lifestyle offering that will provide experiences that celebrate its destination in a sophisticated way for guests and locals alike.”

The project is being developed by Visa Desarrollos and Grow2, set in the San Pedro Garza Garcia commercial area of the city.

“We are thrilled to announce the development of the first Thompson hotel in Monterrey, marking a significant milestone for us and Hyatt,” said Luis Carlos Villarreal, president of Visa Desarrollos. “Thompson Monterrey will offer a modern, luxury experience tailored to the destination, enhancing each guest’s personal travel journey by bridging connections to the local community through in-the-know moments and collaborations.”

The best-known Thompson hotel in the country is the brand’s Mexican Caribbean outpost: The Cape, Thompson Playa del Carmen.

— CJ