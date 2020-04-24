Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line to Resume Sailings in June

By Caribbean Journal Staff



Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, which has long operated cruises from Florida to The Bahamas, says it plans to resume sailings on June 13.

The company will be relaunching its Grand Celebration ship on that date; its Grand Classica cruise ship will resume sailings on July 10, it said.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line operates cruises from Florida to Grand Bahama and Nassau.

“We appreciate the support of our valued guests, partners, regulatory agencies, staff, and crew during this challenging time,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “We are utilizing this time to ensure that we are ready for our guests once we resume cruising. Travelers will be seeking a quick and safe getaway once leisure travel fully restores, and we look forward to welcoming them onboard for a unique, short-cruise getaway to paradise!”

For more, visit Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line.

