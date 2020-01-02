American Airlines Adds Another Daily Flight to Puerto Rico

By Caribbean Journal Staff



American Airlines has officially launched an extra daily flight to San Juan.

The world’s largest airline has begun a second daily flight from Dallas-Fort Worth and Puerto Rico’s Luis Munoz Marin International Airport.

The flight doubles available seating capacity to Puerto Rico out of Dallas, according to the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

The extra daily flight amounts to 68,255 additional seats over the course of the year, with a $34 million economic impact for Puerto Rico, according to Carla Campos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

“We continue working to increase air access to Puerto Rico,” Campos said in a statement. “This route has the potential to expand our market in the central and western areas of the continental United States and solidifies our position as the Caribbean’s air hub.”

The move is part of a broader Caribbean expansion for American Airlines out of its Dallas hub, which has included new service to destinations like St Kitts and St Thomas, among others.

“For us at the airport, this frequency expansion to Dallas translates into greater flight options for our visitors, who are our priority. In order to continue encouraging our business partners to continue expanding their routes and flight frequencies, we are making a substantial investment in the development of capital projects to improve and strengthen the facilities and infrastructure of the airport, ”said Jorge Hernández, CEO of Aerostar, which manages the airport.

— CJ