American Airlines Adds Another Daily Flight to Puerto Rico

Print

puerto rico american airlines dailyThe St Regis Bahia Beach in Puerto Rico.
By

American Airlines has officially launched an extra daily flight to San Juan. 

The world’s largest airline has begun a second daily flight from Dallas-Fort Worth and Puerto Rico’s Luis Munoz Marin International Airport. 

The flight doubles available seating capacity to Puerto Rico out of Dallas, according to the Puerto Rico Tourism Company. 

The extra daily flight amounts to 68,255 additional seats over the course of the year, with a $34 million economic impact for Puerto Rico, according to Carla Campos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company. 

“We continue working to increase air access to Puerto Rico,” Campos said in a statement. “This route has the potential to expand our market in the central and western areas of the continental United States and solidifies our position as the Caribbean’s air hub.”

The move is part of a broader Caribbean expansion for American Airlines out of its Dallas hub, which has included new service to destinations like St Kitts and St Thomas, among others. 

“For us at the airport, this frequency expansion to Dallas translates into greater flight options for our visitors, who are our priority. In order to continue encouraging our business partners to continue expanding their routes and flight frequencies, we are making a substantial investment in the development of capital projects to improve and strengthen the facilities and infrastructure of the airport, ”said Jorge Hernández, CEO of Aerostar, which manages the airport. 

— CJ

News
, , , , , ,

Related Posts

Most Popular

We Recommend

all-inclusive resorts
The 20 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean to Visit in 2020
caribbean beach bars best
The 20 Best Caribbean Beach Bars to Visit in 2020
caribbean restaurants best
The 50 Best Restaurants in the Caribbean 2020
jamaica resorts best
The 10 Best Jamaica Resorts to Visit in 2020
marriott all-inclusive
Why Marriott Is Moving into All-Inclusive, and What’s Next
caribbean travel awards cover
The Caribbean Travel Awards 2020
 

Trending Stories

The 50 Best Restaurants in the Caribbean 2020

caribbean restaurants best

The 50 Best Restaurants in the Caribbean 2020:

JetBlue Set for New Nonstop Flights to the French Caribbean

jetblue caribbean nonstop

JetBlue Set for New Nonstop Flights to the French Caribbean:

Delta Launches New Daily Flights to Puerto Rico

puerto rico delta flights

Delta Launches New Daily Flights to Puerto Rico:

Antigua and Barbuda Sets a New Tourism Record

antigua and barbuda tourism milestone

Antigua and Barbuda Sets a New Tourism Record:

New Flights Coming Between Punta Cana, Tortola

punta cana tortola flights

New Flights Coming Between Punta Cana, Tortola:

Saint Lucia Gets New American Airlines Flights From Chicago

saint lucia american airlines flights

Saint Lucia Gets New American Airlines Flights From Chicago:

Puerto Morelos, Mexico Is Getting a New Beach Hotel

puerto morelos mexico hotel

Puerto Morelos, Mexico Is Getting a New Beach Hotel:

Aruba Airlines Launches New Flights to Colombia

aruba airlines colombia

Aruba Airlines Launches New Flights to Colombia:

See More