By Alexander Britell



There’s a new adults-only hotel in Puerto Rico.

The former Serafina Beach Hotel in San Juan’s hip Condado neighborhood has officially relaunched as the new Condado Ocean Club Hotel.

The property was developed with an original investment of more than $40 million.

The “ocean-inspired, adults-only, boutique hotel” officially opened its doors this week.

“At Condado Ocean Club Hotel each visitor is more than a guest, they are members and an integral part of our club, a place where we value the local life-style and culture, art, ambiance, food and authentic experiences that make up our property,” said Albert Charbonneau, the general manager of the hotel. “We are excited and ready to personalize each stay, with excellent service, with charm and charisma”, said Albert Charbonneau, general manager of the property.”

All of the 96 rooms at the hotel have “dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows” overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, according to the property.

Rooms have been imagined in what the property describes as an “elegant, beach style,” with bath amenities by Malin + Goetz.

“In every detail, we consider the senses, both in the settings and different spaces, views, scents, and flavors that will make the stay memorable,” said Betsy Mujica, director of sales and marketing at the Condado Ocean Club.

The property has opened with the “strictest health and safety protocols” amid the new realities of travel, it said.

The property is part of Paulson Co.’s hotel portfolio in Puerto Rico, which now includes the St Regis Bahia Beach; the Harbor Lakes in Palmas Del Mar; La Concha, a Renaissance Hotel in Condado and the Condado Vanderbilt.

It’s part of a growing core of luxury, design-forward hotels in Condado, from the grand, historic Condado Vanderbilt to the O:live collection of boutique hotels on the lagoon.

For more, visit the Condado Ocean Club.

— CJ