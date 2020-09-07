The Bahamas Is Reopening Its Major Hotels and Beaches in October

bahamas hotels reopening
The Bahamas is planning to enter a major new phase of its tourism reopening in October, one that will include the reopening of its beaches and major hotels. 

Beginning Oct. 15, beaches and hotels will open on all major islands in The Bahamas, according to Bahamas Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar. 

All guests must abide by a 14-day “vacation-in-place” plan, which will allow guests access to all amenities, including hotel spas, gyms, bars and more. 

The next reopening phase will be headlined by the relaunch of Nassau’s Baha Mar megaresort, which had already been slated to reopen at the beginning of October. 

The third phase of the country’s tourism reopening will also include the reopening of attractions, excursions and tours on Nov. 1. 

bahamas hotels reopening

In a statement, The Bahamas said it would be working with airline partners to secure direct airlift from key markets “where the curve has been flattened.”

“The country’s in-depth Tourism Readiness and Recovery Plan outlines a strategic, phased reopening strategy to ensure a comfort level that The Bahamas is a safe and healthy destination for both visitors and residents to enjoy,” The Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism and Aviation said in a statement.

The eventual fourth phase of the country’s tourism reopening would include select attractions, ferries and cruises — although a date has not yet been set for that. 

So what do travelers need to know right now?

Effective Sept. 1, The Bahamas is requiring all travelers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than five days prior to arrival.  (That does not apply to children under the age of 10 and Pilots and crew who remain overnight in The Bahamas).

All travelers are subject to a mandatory 14-day “vacation-in-place” at a hotel, private club or vacation rental like Airbnb, or on a private boat. 

bahamas hotels reopening
Graycliff in Nassau.

Some hotels are already offering 14-day vacation programs, including one of the country’s leading luxury hotels, Graycliff.

All visitors additionally have to apply for a Bahamas Health Visa, which can be found here. 

For more visit The Bahamas

— CJ

