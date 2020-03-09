Hyatt Adds a New Adults-Only Pool in Aruba

aruba hyatt pool
The Hyatt Regency Aruba has debuted a new adults-only pool. 

The new pool called “Trankilo” is set on a 43,000-square-foot beachfront space. 

The three-tiered pool, which was designed by Fort Lauderdale-based architecture firm EDSA, has limestone walls, “living bougainvillea structures” and a series of 10 private cabanas along its edge. 

The pool’s private cabanas also double as special treatment rooms for the hotel’s ZoiA Spa. 

aruba hyatt pool

It’s part of a wider upgrade to the Palm Beach resort that also saw the introduction of complimentary preimeum Wi-Fi, according to Hyatt. 

That means all guests at the resort now receive 10Mb Wi-Fi in every oom and public space. 

For more, visit the Hyatt Regency Aruba

— CJ

