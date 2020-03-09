By Caribbean Journal Staff



The Hyatt Regency Aruba has debuted a new adults-only pool.

The new pool called “Trankilo” is set on a 43,000-square-foot beachfront space.

The three-tiered pool, which was designed by Fort Lauderdale-based architecture firm EDSA, has limestone walls, “living bougainvillea structures” and a series of 10 private cabanas along its edge.

The pool’s private cabanas also double as special treatment rooms for the hotel’s ZoiA Spa.

It’s part of a wider upgrade to the Palm Beach resort that also saw the introduction of complimentary preimeum Wi-Fi, according to Hyatt.

That means all guests at the resort now receive 10Mb Wi-Fi in every oom and public space.

For more, visit the Hyatt Regency Aruba.

— CJ