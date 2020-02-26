Antigua and Barbuda to Host Top Sailing Race for 5 More Years

By Caribbean Journal Staff



Looking to solidify its position as the “sailing capital of the Caribbean,” Antigua and Barbuda has announced that it will continue hosting the RORC 600 sailing race for another five years.

The race, which is now in its 12th year, plays host to teams from 39 countries and more than 74 vessels.

The welcome event in Antigua this week.

“We are honored to welcome an astounding collection of the world’s finest offshore racing yachts and hands down some of the finest sailors of the sport,” said Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez. “the Government of Antigua and Barbuda recognizes the importance of the race to our yachting calendar as well as its huge economic impact on tourism economy overall and has established an agreement with the organizers to commit to hosting the event for the next five years.”

The announcement was made at the welcome event for the race, which is being held this week.

Antigua will also play host to the 100th anniversary of the Royal Ocean Racing Club, which will take place within the next five years.

The 600-mile race began on Monday and runs through Friday.

For more, visit the RORC 600.

— CJ