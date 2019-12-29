By Caribbean Journal Staff



The Caribbean hotel sector is, in a word, buzzing. New hotels seem to be popping up every week, and it’s not just the traditional hotel hubs. Sure, there are new Caribbean hotels on the way in places like the Dominican Republic and Cancun, but a wave of developers are betting big on destinations from Dominica to Antigua to St Martin, and just about everywhere in between.

Here are 15 hotels, all of which either just opened or are planning to open in the calendar year 2020, all of which we can’t wait to check in to this year.

Hotel Barriere Le Carl Gustaf, St Barth The most-anticipated luxury hotel opening of 2020 is the rebirth of an iconic St Barth hotel. Barriere’s brand-new Gustavia stunner will have 23 rooms (including a pair of junior suites and 13 cottages), with inspired designs by Gilles & Boissier. It’s a major addition to the heart of what is one of the coolest towns in all of the Caribbean. Barriere calls it an “ode to Caribbean five-star charm in St Barth.” We call it the hottest opening of 2020, set for the first quarter.