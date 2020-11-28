By Caribbean Journal Staff



The recently-expanded Boardwalk Boutique Hotel in Aruba has launched a rather clever new amenity: a floating breakfast.

For guests staying the property’s Plunge Pool Casita, the hotel will deliver a special floating breakfast package with fresh juices, tropical fruit, pastries, two main courses and coffee or tea – on a floating tray right in your pool. (There’s also an option of Prosecco or mimosas).

The breakfast is prepared by popular local spot Eduardo’s Beach Shack.

“This new experience is the ideal collaboration with Boardwalk Boutique Hotel, serving healthy, nourishing food and beverages in a pool surrounded by lush tropical gardens,” says Nikita Pablo, experience officer at Eduardo’s Beach Shack, which has also partnered with the resort for a range of culinary options from room service to en-suite breakfast delivery.

The Boardwalk unveiled the results of a major expansion to the property at the end of last year, one that included the addition of 32 new “casitas,” among other upgrades.

You can find Aruba’s latest entry protocols for visitors here.

For more, visit Boardwalk Boutique Hotel.