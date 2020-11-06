By Caribbean Journal Staff



Private and semi-private shuttle service between St Maarten and Anguilla will relaunch this month, Caribbean Journal has learned.

The 25-minute private and semi-private service is set to resume Nov. 15, the Anguilla Tourist Board confirmed.

That will include Calypso Charters, Funtime Charters and GB Express as approved companies authorized to operate the service.

The service runs between the St Maarten-Anguilla Ferry Terminal, which is just across the road from Princess Juliana International Airport, and Anguila’s Blowing Point Ferry Terminal.

Anguilla recently entered the next phase of its tourism reopening. You can find more on how to visit the island here.

