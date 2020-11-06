St Maarten-Anguilla Sea Shuttles to Relaunch

Print

st maarten anguilla shuttles
By

Private and semi-private shuttle service between St Maarten and Anguilla will relaunch this month, Caribbean Journal has learned.

The 25-minute private and semi-private service is set to resume Nov. 15, the Anguilla Tourist Board confirmed.

That will include Calypso Charters, Funtime Charters and GB Express as approved companies authorized to operate the service.

The service runs between the St Maarten-Anguilla Ferry Terminal, which is just across the road from Princess Juliana International Airport, and Anguila’s Blowing Point Ferry Terminal.

Anguilla recently entered the next phase of its tourism reopening. You can find more on how to visit the island here.

— CJ

News
, , , , ,

Related Posts

Most Popular

We Recommend

jamaica hotel new open
The Most Exciting New Hotel in Jamaica Is Open
bahamas beats extended stay
The Bahamas Launches “BEATS” Extended-Stay Program
united airlines dominican republic belize
United Airlines Adding New Flights to Dominican Republic, Belize
bahamas all-inclusive paradise island
The Bahamas’ Warwick Paradise Island All-Inclusive Is Reopening
caribbean airlines toronto
Caribbean Airlines Launching New Route From Toronto
jetblue caribbean guyana
JetBlue Is Adding a New Caribbean Destination: Guyana
 

Trending Stories

How to Travel to St Kitts and Nevis Right Now

st kitts nevis travel

How to Travel to St Kitts and Nevis Right Now:

US Virgin Islands Seeing Surge in Travel Demand

us virgin islands travel demand

US Virgin Islands Seeing Surge in Travel Demand:

American Airlines Expanding Pre-Testing to Belize, Grenada, Saint Lucia

belize saint lucia american airlines

American Airlines Expanding Pre-Testing to Belize, Grenada, Saint Lucia:

The Bahamas’ Baha Mar Resort Is Reopening

bahamas baha mar reopen

The Bahamas’ Baha Mar Resort Is Reopening:

Curaçao Seeing “Steady Increase” in Visitor Arrivals

curacao visitor arrivals

Curaçao Seeing “Steady Increase” in Visitor Arrivals:

Bahamas’ Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Planning December Reopening

bahamas grand hyatt baha mar

Bahamas’ Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Planning December Reopening:

Anguilla Launches “Vacation Bubble”

anguilla vacation

Anguilla Launches “Vacation Bubble”:

The Four Seasons Nevis Is Open Again

four seasons nevis open

The Four Seasons Nevis Is Open Again:

See More