Green Globe Just Gave Its First-Ever Perfect Score to a Resort in Aruba

By Caribbean Journal Staff



Sustainability certification body Green Globe just gave the world’s first-ever perfect score to a resort in Aruba.

The Dutch Caribbean island’s Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, long one of the Caribbean’s greenest hotels, is also the region’s first-ever carbon net-zero hotel.

Green Globe’s certification is a “structured assessment of the sustainability performance of travel and tourism businesses and their supply chain partners.”

Until 2020, Bucuti’s highest score was 97; this year, the property added more green practices, from improving landscaping techniques with organic fertilizer and rodent control; to using PVC-free key cards to installing motion sensor urinals in employee bathrooms, among other additions.

“It is with the greatest admiration that Green Globe can announce the first 100 percent certification score in the 25-year history of our sustainability program,” said Guido Bauer, CEO of Green Globe. “We acknowledge the dedication of all the staff and management, who have taken a personal interest in doing the very best they can when it comes to contributing to the protection of the environment, economic reward for community and celebration and preservation of local culture and heritage. A special accolade must also be sent to Bucuti & Tara Resort Owner/CEO Ewald Biemans, whose understanding of the importance and value of sustainability has created a management culture that extends the hospitality conveyed to guests to a mindfulness that cares for this precious destination on the island of Aruba.”

