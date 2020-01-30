There’s a Hot New Resort in St Kitts

Print

st kitts resort newIt's a new lifestyle resort by the popular KOI hospitality brand.
By

St Kitts has quietly been developing into one of the Caribbean’s hottest luxury destinations — and now it has another resort in its portfolio. 

The KOI Resort St Kitts, which is part of Hilton’s Curio Collection, has officially opened its doors on the island’s Half Moon Bay. 

It’s the first-ever Caribbean hotel by the KOI hospitality brand, which is best known for its restaurants in cities like New York, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. 

“We are thrilled to be home to the Hilton brand’s first property in St Kitts as well as the first KOI Hospitality hotel,” said Lindsay Grant, St Kitts’ Tourism Minister. “As we continue to build and develop our stayover tourism, the addition of select upscale properties balances the strategic growth of our airlift service from key non-stop gateways and flow markets.”

st kitts resort new
A room at the hotel.

“The opening of Koi Resort St Kitts not only adds room stock to our current hotel inventory, it provides further diversity in the accommodations options we can offer visitors,” he said.

The hotel adds to a pair of exclusive, luxe resorts in St Kitts: the celebrated Park Hyatt St Kitts in the island’s tony Christophe Harbour development and the eco-chic Belle Mont Farm resort on the north of St Kitts. 

“The opening of KOI Resort St. Kitts as a Curio Collection by Hilton brand that appeals to the experiential destination travelers who comprise our primary target market is a benefit to our tourism sector,” said Racquel Brown, CEO of the St Kitts Tourism Authority. 

st kitts resort new

“As more lifestyle travelers are choosing St. Kitts as their destination of choice, it will help us to remain ‘on the rise’ in what is one of the most competitive regions in the world for tourism.”

The 102-room hotel has a pool terrace in view of the sea, a gym, a spa called Kaya, and guestrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking either the sea, mountains or the adjacent Royal St Kitts Golf Club, one of the region’s top courses. 

st kitts resort new
A dish at Jaya.

There are three culinary concepts, led by the eponymous KOI Restaurant, a Japanese eatery, joined by a poolside bar called Jaya Kitchen and a lounge called Jaya Ultra Lounge. 

There’s also a robust offering for events, with more than 6,000 square feet of space and capacity for up to 300 guests for meetings and other functions. 

Hilton has been growing rapidly in the Caribbean (the company opened another new hotel in Cancun this week), and the KOI is part of what is a sizzling pipeline in the region. 

For more, visit the KOI Resort St Kitts, Curio Collection by Hilton

— CJ

News
, , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Most Popular

We Recommend

caribbean islands best
The 20 Best Caribbean Islands to Travel to in 2020
all-inclusive grand cayman vacation
In Grand Cayman, a New Kind of All-Inclusive Vacation
caribbean cool hotels
The Cool List: The Coolest Caribbean Hotels for 2020
bahamas caribbean historic hotels
From The Bahamas to Antigua, the Caribbean’s Best Historic Hotels
british virgin islands resort
The British Virgin Islands’ Leading Resort Is Back
cancun hilton canopy
Hilton Just Opened Its First Canopy Hotel in Cancun
 

Trending Stories

Hilton Just Opened Its First Canopy Hotel in Cancun

cancun hilton canopy

Hilton Just Opened Its First Canopy Hotel in Cancun:

St Vincent and the Grenadines Is Getting a Major New Resort

st vincent and the grenadines resort

St Vincent and the Grenadines Is Getting a Major New Resort:

In The Bahamas’ South Abaco, Finding Golf and Rebirth

bahamas abaco golf

In The Bahamas’ South Abaco, Finding Golf and Rebirth:

Royalton Is Opening a New All-Inclusive in Grenada

all-inclusive royalton grenada

Royalton Is Opening a New All-Inclusive in Grenada:

InterContinental Reopens Puerto Rico Resort After Renovation

puerto rico intercontinental san juan

InterContinental Reopens Puerto Rico Resort After Renovation:

This Bequia Resort Is Planning a Big Expansion

bequia resort expansion

This Bequia Resort Is Planning a Big Expansion:

Dream Hotel Group Is Expanding to Playa del Carmen

dream hotel group playa del carmendream hotel group playa del carmen

Dream Hotel Group Is Expanding to Playa del Carmen:

Grenada’s Mount Cinnamon Has Expanded

grenada mount cinnamon

Grenada’s Mount Cinnamon Has Expanded:

See More