There’s a Hot New Resort in St Kitts

By Alexander Britell



St Kitts has quietly been developing into one of the Caribbean’s hottest luxury destinations — and now it has another resort in its portfolio.

The KOI Resort St Kitts, which is part of Hilton’s Curio Collection, has officially opened its doors on the island’s Half Moon Bay.

It’s the first-ever Caribbean hotel by the KOI hospitality brand, which is best known for its restaurants in cities like New York, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to be home to the Hilton brand’s first property in St Kitts as well as the first KOI Hospitality hotel,” said Lindsay Grant, St Kitts’ Tourism Minister. “As we continue to build and develop our stayover tourism, the addition of select upscale properties balances the strategic growth of our airlift service from key non-stop gateways and flow markets.”

A room at the hotel.

“The opening of Koi Resort St Kitts not only adds room stock to our current hotel inventory, it provides further diversity in the accommodations options we can offer visitors,” he said.

The hotel adds to a pair of exclusive, luxe resorts in St Kitts: the celebrated Park Hyatt St Kitts in the island’s tony Christophe Harbour development and the eco-chic Belle Mont Farm resort on the north of St Kitts.

“The opening of KOI Resort St. Kitts as a Curio Collection by Hilton brand that appeals to the experiential destination travelers who comprise our primary target market is a benefit to our tourism sector,” said Racquel Brown, CEO of the St Kitts Tourism Authority.

“As more lifestyle travelers are choosing St. Kitts as their destination of choice, it will help us to remain ‘on the rise’ in what is one of the most competitive regions in the world for tourism.”

The 102-room hotel has a pool terrace in view of the sea, a gym, a spa called Kaya, and guestrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking either the sea, mountains or the adjacent Royal St Kitts Golf Club, one of the region’s top courses.

A dish at Jaya.

There are three culinary concepts, led by the eponymous KOI Restaurant, a Japanese eatery, joined by a poolside bar called Jaya Kitchen and a lounge called Jaya Ultra Lounge.

There’s also a robust offering for events, with more than 6,000 square feet of space and capacity for up to 300 guests for meetings and other functions.

Hilton has been growing rapidly in the Caribbean (the company opened another new hotel in Cancun this week), and the KOI is part of what is a sizzling pipeline in the region.

For more, visit the KOI Resort St Kitts, Curio Collection by Hilton.

