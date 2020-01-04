How This Negril Hotel Is Celebrating Bob Marley’s Birthday

Hotel company Karisma is planning a big bash to celebrate what would have been the 80th birthday of global music icon Bob Marley. 

The company’s Azul Beach Resort Negril is planning a week of events to mark the occasion from Feb. 3-9. 

As part of the program, the 285-room property will be featuring “endless Marley-inspired dance, food, drink and education,” the company said in a statement. 

That will include a Jamaican cultural showcase on the history fo African drummers; a “retro reggae showcase”; a Bob Marley quiz and trivia event; a tribute performance by the One Love reggae band; a performance by the Jam Dynamites on the history of Jamaican dancing and a reggae beach party among others. 

Karisma called the event series a “gift to guests in honor of Bob Marley’s birthday, part of the ‘Gourmet Inclusive’ vacation experience.”

