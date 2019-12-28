Dominica’s Historic Fort Young Hotel Is Expanding

The sky hot tub at the Fort Young, one of the property's signature amenities.

By Caribbean Journal Staff



Dominica’s historic Fort Young Hotel is getting bigger.

The premier place to stay in Roseau is unveiling 60 new rooms called the Fort Collection.

This development comes as part of the seaside resort’s 30th-anniversary celebration, which includes an expansion and enhancement plan.

What a Queen Room will look like.

“We are absolutely thrilled to finally give guests an opportunity to experience these new accommodations,” said José Abreu, the hotel’s general manager. “A significant part of our 30th anniversary is about honoring Fort Young’s dynamic history and what has been achieved through the decades, and celebrating our forthcoming enhancements — all the exciting elements that will continue to make Fort Young Dominica’s premier hotel and dive resort.”

In addition to the new Fort Rooms, in 2020 the hotel will unveil a state-of-the-art fitness center featuring eco-friendly equipment; business center; new bar and lounge; 200-seat conference room; 250-seat sun deck for weddings and other events; and, three new meeting rooms.

The new Marquis Bar.

“This includes new rooms with modern amenities and spectacular views that distinguish Fort Young Hotel and highlight its privileged waterfront location in the capital; the island’s largest conference room with the latest technology; terraces for weddings, meetings and other private events, and much more,” Abreu said.

The hotel will also refresh its 40 existing Oceanfront Rooms with upgraded furnishings, bathrooms and amenities, according to the property.

Upon completion, the Fort Young said it would officially become a 4-star property.

It’s a major step for the hotel, which was instrumental in kicking off Dominica’s tourism comeback in the wake of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

For more, visit the Fort Young.

— CJ