St Kitts Cruise Numbers Keep Surging

Print

st kitts cruise surgeShips docked in Port Zante on Christmas Eve.
By

St Kitts’ cruise sector continues to surge. 

The island, which was recently named Caribbean Cruise Destination of the Year in the Caribbean Travel Awards, welcomed four cruise ships on Christmas Eve. 

That meant a total of 13,000 visitors, including passengers and crew, all thanks to the addition of the recently-launched second cruise pier at Port Zante. 

Christmas Eve saw four ships: Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas, with 4,387 passengers; Princess Cruises’ Crown Princess, with 3,115 passengers; Oceania Cruises’ 654-passenger MS Insignia and the 1,365-passenger Holland America Line’s MS Veendam. 

St Kitts first debuted its additional cruise pier in November, a $48 million investment that means the port can now serve up to three of the world’s biggest ships.

— CJ

News
, , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Most Popular

We Recommend

caribbean beach bars best
The 20 Best Caribbean Beach Bars to Visit in 2020
all-inclusive resorts
The 20 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean to Visit in 2020
marriott all-inclusive
Why Marriott Is Moving into All-Inclusive, and What’s Next
caribbean travel awards cover
The Caribbean Travel Awards 2020
luxury caribbean resorts
The 10 Hottest Luxury Caribbean Resorts for 2020
riu all-inclusive riviera maya aerial beach
Riu Reopens Riviera Maya All-Inclusive After $40M Renovation
 

Trending Stories

Why Marriott Is Moving into All-Inclusive, and What’s Next

marriott all-inclusive

Why Marriott Is Moving into All-Inclusive, and What’s Next:

Hyatt Regency Resort Opens in Puerto Rico

Hyatt Regency Resort Opens in Puerto Rico:

American Airlines Kicks Off Two New Nonstop Routes to St Thomas

american airlines st thomas nonstop

American Airlines Kicks Off Two New Nonstop Routes to St Thomas:

Hotel Occupancy, Rates Continue to Decline in the Caribbean

hotel occupancy caribbean

Hotel Occupancy, Rates Continue to Decline in the Caribbean:

American Airlines Begins New York-Guyana Flights

american airlines guyana new york

American Airlines Begins New York-Guyana Flights:

Caribbean Photo of the Week: White Bay, Jost Van Dyke

caribbean jost van dyke

Caribbean Photo of the Week: White Bay, Jost Van Dyke:

Carnival Pushes Back Launch Date for Mardi Gras Ship

carnival mardi gras

Carnival Pushes Back Launch Date for Mardi Gras Ship:

Bahamas Buzzing for Next Month’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace

bahamas caribbean travel marketplace

Bahamas Buzzing for Next Month’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace:

See More