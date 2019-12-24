By Caribbean Journal Staff



St Kitts’ cruise sector continues to surge.

The island, which was recently named Caribbean Cruise Destination of the Year in the Caribbean Travel Awards, welcomed four cruise ships on Christmas Eve.

That meant a total of 13,000 visitors, including passengers and crew, all thanks to the addition of the recently-launched second cruise pier at Port Zante.

Christmas Eve saw four ships: Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas, with 4,387 passengers; Princess Cruises’ Crown Princess, with 3,115 passengers; Oceania Cruises’ 654-passenger MS Insignia and the 1,365-passenger Holland America Line’s MS Veendam.

St Kitts first debuted its additional cruise pier in November, a $48 million investment that means the port can now serve up to three of the world’s biggest ships.

— CJ