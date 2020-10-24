The Bahamas’ Warwick Paradise Island All-Inclusive Is Reopening

The Warwick Paradise Island all-inclusive resort in The Bahamas is reopening in November, Caribbean Journal has learned. 

The Paradise Island adults-only resort is slated to relaunch on Nov. 21, the property confirmed. 

“We look forward to welcoming guests back to Warwick Paradise Island – Bahamas where we continue to offer the highest level of service along with a premium all-inclusive vacation,” said Benjamin Davis, General Manager of the resort. “Vacationers will note our attention to detail with respect to the safety, health and comfort of our guests and staff members under our Warwick Cares guidelines.”

The reopening comes after The Bahamas’ Nov. 1 move into the next phase of its reopening plan, one which notably removes what had been a mandatory quarantine requirement. 

You can find more on The Bahamas’ travel protocols here. 

For more, visit Warwick Paradise Island Bahamas

— CJ

