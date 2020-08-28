InterCaribbean Airways Is Expanding to St Vincent

st vincent intercaribbean flightsThe Young Island resort off the coast of St Vincent.
By

Fast-growing Turks and Caicos-based regional carrier interCaribbean Airways is expanding again, this time with new service to the island of St Vincent.

Beginning Oct. 1, the carrier will be operating flights between Barbados and St Vincent.

interCaribbean will be running the flights on Embraer 120 aircraft, the company said.

It’s part of a wider expansion for interCaribbean at Barbados’ Grantley Adams International Airport that also includes new service to Grenada, Dominica and Saint Lucia, helping to fill the void of now-shuttered regional carrier LIAT.

The company now services 27 cities across the wider Caribbean region.

— CJ

