By Alexander Britell and Guy Britton



It’s the little islands that get you. The tiny ones. The ones where you can only get around on a golf cart, where uncrowded, spectacular beaches meet historic cottages.

That’s precisely the case on Harbour Island, The Bahamas’ most charming little island, a magical place off the coast of North Eleuthera.

It’s the kind of place that keeps you dreaming about it, about the glittering shores of Pink Sand Beach and boutique hotspots like The Landing and Rock House and the lovely beachfront resorts like The Dunmore.

It keeps you dreaming about endless, Kalik-filled lunches on the marina at Valentines Resort; about popping in to look around at India Hicks’ harbor-front shop.

It’s that rare place that captivates you while you’re there and stays with you, indefinitely, when you aren’t.

So take a moment of your day and journey to Harbour Island in The Bahamas— and catch of glimpse of why we so quickly fell in love with it — and why we’re thinking about it right now.

See the latest CJ Video below.