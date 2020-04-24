Caribbean Moment: In St Martin, The Feeling of the Beach

By Caribbean Journal Staff



A pleasure boat skims past. The waves wash back and forth. An owl reminds you he’s there.

A technicolor sunset.

This is what the beach feels like.

This is Grand Case, St Martin, and this is an homage to the kind of day we all fantasize about right now, about the sounds and the hues and the feelings of the Caribbean we all miss.

The stillness; the serenity; the way simple sounds are amplified, how a simple hoot or a single froth of a wave can mean so much more.

So take a virtual trip to the beloved Caribbean fishing village of Grand Case in St Martin (and the wonderful Grand Case Beach Club) and enjoy the latest Caribbean Moment.

See the latest CJ video below: