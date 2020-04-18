From The Bahamas to St John, 10 Beaches to Dream About

By Caribbean Journal Staff



We can’t go a day without imaging ourselves on some far-off beach in the Caribbean right now, fantasizing about lazy afternoons in the water, about cocktails and picnics and the kind of invigorating scenery we can only find in the world’s most beautiful place.

Our new Beaches to Dream About feature is back again, taking you on a digital journey to some of our favorite coastlines in the region.

Whether you’re on a little island in The Bahamas or a jet-set hotspot in the French West Indies, you can find a moment of Caribbean Zen in these pages.

What’s your favorite beach in the Caribbean? Let us know at news@caribjournal.com with My Beach in the subject line, and explain why.

Stocking Island, The Bahamas Just off the coast of George Town, Great Exuma is a place with some of the most brilliant blue water you will ever see. The sand is sugar-white and the Kalik flows quickly at Chat ’n Chill. Take yourself there for a moment, and remember, and dream.

Trunk Bay, St John There’s no more famous beach on St John than Trunk Bay, the flagship of what remains one of the most naturally beautiful little islands in the Caribbean. There’s something about the way the green hills seem to dance with each other in the background.

Radio Beach, Bimini There’s always been a mystical quality to Bimini; maybe it’s the magic of the mangroves, or the hum of the pine trees; or the energy of the Gulf Stream. But you feel it all here, on the little archipelago’s signature stretch of sand.

Pearl Beach in St Jean.

St Jean Beach, St Barth We’re dreaming about champagne-filled brunches on the sexiest coastline in the Caribbean, where celebs and bons vivants mingle on days that never seem to end.

Le Carbet, Martinique A world-class rum bar right on the beach; soft, volcanic sand and the beautiful, intimidating view of Mont Pelee in the distance; at Le Petibonum, it’s the beach bar fantasy, and a place our minds travel frequently.

Terre de Haut, Guadeloupe Les Saintes may best known for the Caribbean’s tiny version of Sugarloaf, but for pure sandy joy it’s the main beach in town here in Terre de Haut that sets our hearts aflutter, calm and crystal clear, where ti’ punches are never far from reach.

Harbour Village, Bonaire A pristine oasis is hidden away at the Harbour Village resort in Bonaire, where the water is that classic Dutch Caribbean turquoise, there’s great snorkeling right offshore and you’re comfortably shaded by the many swaying palms above.

Pigeon Point, Tobago Far at the edge of the Southern Caribbean is this gorgeous beach and heritage park, a jewel of a beach that exemplifies Tobago’s breezy charm.

The Aruba Marriott on Palm Beach.

Palm Beach, Aruba Think ahead to the future, to a buzzy beach in Aruba, where you’re bobbing in the shallow waters of Palm Beach, where the sand is so bright you have to shield your eyes.

Cane Bay Beach, St Croix Grab a beer at Leatherback Landing and head into the sand, mingling with divers and turtle-watchers and remembering why this is one of the most beloved coastlines in the Virgin Islands.