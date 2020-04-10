From Aruba to St Maarten, 11 Caribbean Webcams to Watch

By Bob Curley



If you’re stuck at home far from your favorite Caribbean beach, fire up one of these great live webcams on your screen of choice, and let your mind wander to where it’s warm until the day comes when you can visit in person.

Bucuti and Tara Resort, Aruba This twin resort also offers two-for-one on webcams — there’s a beach-facing cam on each of the hotels. Of the two, the Tara cam has the better view of Eagle Beach, but you can enjoy Aruba’s ever-swaying palm trees moving to the trade winds from both perspectives.