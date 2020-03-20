Jamaica Has a New Spotify Playlist for the “Irie Vibes” We Need

By Caribbean Journal Staff



In a time of global unease, Jamaica Tourism is looking to send out some positivity with a new Spotify playlist aimed at helping to lift our spirits.

It’s called, fittingly, “Every Little Thing Is Gonna Be Alright,” and it features a broad spectrum of Jamaican classics, from fresh artists like recent Reggae Grammy-award winner Koffee and Tessanne Chin to music icons like Bob Marley, Burning Spear and Big Youth, among others.

The “Irie Vibes” playlist of course gets its name from the lyric of the Bob Marley song “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.”

All of Jamaica’s musical greatness is here, whether you like dancehall, ska, roots reggae or conscious reggae or a little bit of everything.

“The island of Jamaica hopes to ease your worries and virtually transport you to Jamaica with a specially curated Spotify playlist with best of the island’s musical legends,” the Jamaica Tourist Board said in a statement this week. “It reminds us to keep our heads high and attitude bright with melodies from Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Beenie Man and many more.”

With many of us staying in our homes and distancing ourselves, it’s a refreshing dose of escapism, something we all need a bit of right now.

And it’s a reminder of why the Caribbean is more than a destination — it’s an idea, and a dream, and even if you can’t get there right now, you can take a journey there in spirit.

For more, visit the Jamaica Spotify Playlist.

Caribbean Journal will be regularly highlighting must-listen Spotify playlists featuring music from across the wider Caribbean region as we all work to get through the Coronavirus situation.

Do you have a favorite Caribbean spotify playlist? Have you created one?

Send it to news@caribjournal.com with Caribbean Playlist in the subject line and we could feature it in an issue of CJ.

— CJ