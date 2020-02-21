All-Inclusive Royalton Grenada Set for March Debut

Print

By

The new Royalton Grenada all-inclusive resort is set to debut March 1, Caribbean Journal has learned. 

The major new addition on Grenada’s Tamarind Bay will have a total of 269 rooms and suites. 

That will include amenities like five dining concepts from the Gourmet Marche buffet to the Ma Maison French restaurant, along with 24-hour room service and free, property-wide high-speed Wi-Fi. 

What a room will look like.

It’s the Royalton brand’s first-ever resort in Grenada, following a significant transformation of the former Rex Resorts property. 

It’s the latest addition to Royalton’s ever-expanding portfolio of properties in the Caribbean, following last spring’s debut of the new Royalton Antigua

For more, visit the Royalton Grenada. 

— CJ

