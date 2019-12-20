Turks and Caicos’ “Bight” Hotel Project Moving Forward

turks and caicos bight hotelA rendering of The Bight hotel.
A new hotel project in Turks and Caicos is moving forward, Caribbean Journal has learned.

The Bight Hotel, the brainchild of development firm EA Group, has received zoning and outline planning permission and will soon be announcing its hotel operator.

It was first announced at the beginning of this year.

The property, set on the edge of Grace Bay Beach in the Bight Settlement of Providenciales, will be a residential hotel, in keeping with the most popular trend on the island.

turks and caicos bight hotel
What a room will look like.

“We designed the Bight Hotel to be authentic, experiential, and bohemian with the longstanding primary objective that it be a great investment opportunity,” said Ryan Jones, Developer at EA Group.

The hotel will feature 66 units and a total of 89 keys, along with a restaurant, a bar, a coffee shop, a kids’ club and an event space-cinema.

Turks and Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty has been tapped to market the real estate at the project.

The firm said 10 reservations were already in place at the project, which it said fulfilled a “longstanding gap in the Turks and Caicos real estate market for an affordable, investment-driven ownership opportunity.”

