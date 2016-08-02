The Best Hotels in St. John
You can’t fly into St. John (catch a plane to St. Thomas and then hop the ferry over) but its behind-the-gateway location only adds to the appeal of the smallest U.S. Virgin Island. Once you arrive you’ll find plenty of …
Jamaica Has Big Plans for This Destination
Jamaica has big plans for the destination of Port Antonio on the island’s eastern end. The small destination has been receiving increased attention in recent years in large part due to the efforts to two hotels: Geejam and Trident — but …
At Blue By Eric Ripert, A Journey to Culinary Transcendence
It might have been the sake or the Banyuls, the octopus or the scallops or the pre-dessert. There was a moment when everything became one, when there was no longer a distinction between courses, when the gastronomic became the religious. …
The 10 Most Romantic Resorts in Jamaica
A Caribbean vacation has long been synonymous with a romantic retreat, but some resorts take the romantic getaway to another level. That’s definitely the case in Jamaica, an island with a very special appeal. So if you’re setting your sights …
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden Visits St. Croix
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden flew to St. Croix this week with his family to celebrate the New Year. Biden, who regularly visits St. Croix, will be staying on the island through Jan. 2. It will likely be his last …
World’s Largest Cruise Ship Arrives in the Caribbean
The world’s largest cruise ship has arrived in the Caribbean. Royal Caribbean’s new Harmony of the Seas megaship arrived Wednesday at the Port of Old San Juan. The new megaship can carry almost 6,300 passengers (and 2,400 crew members). Harmony …
The 5 Best Hotels in St. Croix
When it comes to the United States Virgin Islands, we’ve got a soft spot for the southernmost of the trio. That’s because St. Croix combines so many of the things we value in a Caribbean getaway – superb dining, breezy …
Sandals to Open New Resort in St. Lucia
Sandals is expanding in the Caribbean with a major new property: Sandals LaSource Saint Lucia. The property, which Sandals is billing as a “six-star” resort, will break ground next to the existing Sandals Grande Saint Lucian Resort in Spring 2017. …
Rum Journal: The Best Rum Bar in Turks and Caicos
It’s famous, this place, for its conch, and rightly so: Da Conch Shack draws pilgrims from across the world to taste its freshly-grabbed conch from the waters off Providenciales. (We like the cracked conch best). But there’s another reason to …
Delta Expands Caribbean Flights
Delta Airlines has expanded its Caribbean network for the peak holiday season, the company announced this week. The expansion focuses on the peak holiday period through the first half of January; Delta serves 26 destinations in the wider Caribbean region and …
VIDEO: Flying Over Galley Bay, Antigua
Galley Bay, home to the legendary Galley Bay Resort and Spa, is one of the most beautiful beaches in Antigua. Fly with CJ and take a quick look at the majesty of this stretch of sand. To book a stay …
Dominican Republic Reports Uptick in Business Travel
The Dominican Republic is reporting an uptick in business travel, the country’s Ministry of Tourism said this week in its latest update. The country welcomed more than 136,000 visitors either traveling on business or attending conferences and conventions between January …
Six Santa Sightings in the Caribbean
Spotting Santa in the Caribbean By Sarah Greaves-GabbadonCJ Travel Editor Santa may live at the North Pole but he certainly does get around! Over the last 24 hours, reports have reached CJ HQ of several Santa sightings all over the …
10 New Hotels Coming to the Caribbean in 2017
The pace of new hotel development in the Caribbean hasn’t slowed in recent years as more investors jump into the Caribbean and management companies continue to expand. That means there’s another exciting slate of new hotel properties set to come …
The Best Bar in Fort-de-France, Martinique
There are few places in the Caribbean with the kind of visceral, mysterious and fascinating energy of Martinique’s capital, Fort-de-France. It’s a vibrant place that combines French cool with Caribbean history and culture, and it’s a stunning city to look …
13 Photos That Will Make You Want to Visit Virgin Gorda
“It’s time to go to the British Virgin Islands.” It’s something that’s crossed the minds of just about every die-hard traveler to the Caribbean. That’s because it’s one of the Caribbean’s great destinations, and particularly the island of Virgin Gorda. …