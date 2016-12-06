The Best Hotels in St. John
You can’t fly into St. John (catch a plane to St. Thomas and then hop the ferry over) but its behind-the-gateway location only adds to the appeal of the smallest U.S. Virgin Island. Once you arrive you’ll find plenty of …
You can’t fly into St. John (catch a plane to St. Thomas and then hop the ferry over) but its behind-the-gateway location only adds to the appeal of the smallest U.S. Virgin Island. Once you arrive you’ll find plenty of …
Cancun Airport Adding New Terminal, Hotel
The Caribbean’s busiest airport is expanding. Cancun International Airport is currently working on the addition of a new terminal and an integrated 126-room hotel property inside the airport. The two projects are slated for completion in 2017 and 2018, respectively. …
How to Go on a Cruise With Jean-Michel Cousteau
One of the world’s foremost oceanographic experts is partnering with Crystal Cruises for a series of unique cruising experiences. Jean-Michel Cousteau, the first son of ocean pioneer Jacques-Yves Cousteau, will join two sailings in the Caribbean this year. The first …
Flying From Canada to the Bahamas Just Got Easier
It just got significantly easier to fly from Canada to a number of destinations across the Bahamas. Florida-based Silver Airways and Air Canada have announced the signing of an interline agreement, meaning travelers can purchase a single ticket to fly …
How to Become a Certified Diver on a Caribbean Cruise
Looking to learn to dive and take a cruise around the Caribbean? Royal Caribbean is now the only cruise line in the world with onboard PADI Five Star Dive Centers, allowing guests to become certified scuba divers on their sailings. …
Sandals, Marriott to Partner on $50 Million AC Hotel in Kingston
Sandals is adding a new hotel brand. The company has announced a new partnership with Marriott International to bring AC Hotels by Marriott to the Caribbean. It will be the first partnership between the two companies and the first time …
Sunrise Airways Adds New Airbus A320
Caribbean air carrier Sunrise Airways has made a major new addition to its fleet: an Airbus A320 aircraft. The 180-seat plane is the carrier’s first jet, and was sourced through a wet-lease agreement with Dominican Wings. The Airbus A320 is …
St. Lucia Reveals More on $2.6 Billion “Pearl of the Caribbean”
It’s the biggest new resort project in the Caribbean, and St. Lucia’s government has unveiled a series of new details on the new “Pearl of the Caribbean” project on the island’s southern end. The Vieux Fort-area project (near the country’s …
A Major New U.S.-Bahamas Aviation Agreement
The Bahamas and the United States have reached a “landmark and historic agreement” which will exempt Bahamian aircraft operators from payment of overflight flees to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Bahamas Prime Minister Perry Christie announced. “Under international laws and …
PRISM Launches Pop-Up at Jamaica’s Rockhouse Hotel
Jamaica’s Rockhouse Hotel has teamed up with London-based resort wear brand PRISM to debut an exclusive pop-up, featuring highlights from recent collections, at the hotel this winter. The styles, which include the brand’s signature luxury sunglasses, unique swimsuits and stylish …
Westin Dawn Beach St. Maarten Gets Marriott Affiliation
The Westin Dawn Beach St. Maarten now has the perks of a Marriott resort. The St. Maarten beach resort is now part of the Marriott International family, following last year’s Marriott-Starwood merger. That means Marriott Rewards Members can now transfer …
Ralph Lauren’s Caribbean Hotel
I’m sitting in a chair, looking through a picture window to the turquoise sea. There’s a four poster bed behind me, a telescope at my right. There are no sounds, no speakers, just waves and birds and wind. This might be …
Cayman Airways to Launch Nonstop Flights to Roatan
Cayman-based Cayman Airways will be launching new nonstop flights to the island of Roatan in Honduras. The new flights, which will debut March 16, will operate twice weekly on Boeing 737 aircraft. Cayman Airways already operates year-round flights from Grand …
How to Save on Your Next Trip to Nassau Paradise Island
Hotels and resorts in Nassau Paradise Island are offering warm weather getaways for those looking to escape the cold. Bay View Suites Paradise Island is providing guests with a day pass to Atlantis Paradise Island’s Aquaventure. Guests who book four …
Caribbean Photo of the Week: Cow Wreck Beach Bar, Anegada
The latest Caribbean Photo comes from Caribbean Journal reader Pat Murfey, who sent in this lovely shot of the Cow Wreck Beach Bar on Anegada in the British Virgin Islands. “It was our second trip to the British Virgin Islands …
Five Secret Caribbean Food Hotspots
We’ve long hailed the wonders of the Caribbean’s gastronomic scene, and in many ways it’s never been better, with culinary capitals in places like St. Martin, Puerto Rico and Anguilla, to name a few. But there are so many more …