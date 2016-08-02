Most Popular

Caribbean Towns

5 Caribbean Towns to Visit Right Now

 There are so many different experiences available in the Caribbean: the classic beach getaway; the rainforest retreat; the urban adventure; the castaway island escape, and everything in between. If you’re looking for something different, though, it’s time to think about …

5 Small Islands in the Caribbean to Visit Right Now

 For many CJ readers, there’s no greater pleasure than finding a new small island in the Caribbean, a beach-filled paradise far removed from the hustle and bustle of the world — and even more laid-back than some of its larger Caribbean …

The Rebirth of Downtown Nassau

 It’s late afternoon in a cigar factory, as rollers methodically weave tobacco leaves into fresh-rolled puros. Just a few steps away, chocolatiers are making a new batch of rum-filled truffles; down the street, a local is producing artisanal teas; a block further …

The Best Beaches You Can Stay on in the Caribbean

Birthright

Seven Great Boutique Hotels in Jamaica

 Scientists believe they have discovered a new species of hammerhead shark. While the “bonnethead,” a small species of hammerhead found in the U.S., the Bahamas, the Caribbean and Latin America, had been considered abundant, after a recent DNA sequencing of …

 The latest Caribbean Photo comes from Caribbean Journal reader Janelle Parrott of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, who sent in this lovely shot of the Grenada Sailing Festival’s Westerhall White Jack Workboat regatta off Grand Anse Beach last month. Have you …

 St. Barth is rolling out a lineup of events for this year featuring music, film, food, sailing and more. Guests will arrive to find a host of festivals, regattas and cultural adventures all year round. The St. Barth Bucket Regatta …

 Jamaica-based tour company Island Routes Caribbean Adventures has announced a big new way to see the island. But, in fact, it’s pretty small. On March 1, the company will debut MINI-Routes, two new tours that allow guests to drive themselves …

 The Loren At Pink Beach, a new luxury boutique hotel in Bermuda’s Tucker’s Town that will be the first new hotel opening in more than a decade, has announced its opening date. The new five-star retreat (formerly the Pink Beach …

 The typically quiet summer season in St. Lucia is about to heat up. The Eastern Caribbean island has announced a new summer festival circuit called Soleil, including six festivals from May through October. The new series was announced by St. Lucia …

 Southwest Airlines is continuing its rapid expansion push in the Caribbean in 2017. The carrier has announced that it will add a new nonstop route between Chicago Midway International Airport and San Juan’s Luis Munoz Marin International Airport. Southwest is …

 The Sandals Barbados resort is expanding. Sandals Resorts International has broken ground on the multimillion-dollar expansion of its Dover Beach all-inclusive, marking the launch of construction of an additional 222 rooms and suites at the resort. Sandals made the announcement …

 A new beach hotel is coming to Jamaica’s tourism hub. The Spanish Court brand is expanding with the new Spanish Court Montego Bay, slated to open this fall, the company announced at the Caribbean Travel Marketplace conference in Nassau this …

 Global travel giant Expedia has been growing significantly in the Caribbean, and it looks like that will continue in the next few years. To learn more about the company’s plans for what it says is a “thriving” market, Caribbean Journal …

 St. Lucia’s boutique eco-resort Fond Doux Plantation is expanding. The historic hotel set on a 19th-century cacao plantation has announced the planned addition of five new one-bedroom cottages. The announcement was made on the heels of the Caribbean Travel Marketplace …

 The Caribbean tourism industry needs stronger partnerships to realize its enormous potential, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association President Karolin Troubetzkoy told attendees this week at the CHTA’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace conference in the Bahamas. Troubetzkoy, hotelier of St. Lucia’s Jade …

 One of the Eastern Caribbean’s most famous hotels is celebrating its 50th birthday this year. The’ Montpelier Plantation & Beach hotel is celebrating 50 years of hospitality in Nevis. The boutique Relais and Chateaux property is set on 60 acres …

 The island of St. Lucia is quietly seeing a hotel development boom. On the heels of the announcement of the Pearl of the Caribbean resort project, St. Lucia is reporting a wave of development that will add more than 1,000 new …

 

