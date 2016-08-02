The Best Hotels in St. John
You can’t fly into St. John (catch a plane to St. Thomas and then hop the ferry over) but its behind-the-gateway location only adds to the appeal of the smallest U.S. Virgin Island. Once you arrive you’ll find plenty of …
Sandals Barbados Is Expanding
The Sandals Barbados resort is expanding. Sandals Resorts International has broken ground on the multimillion-dollar expansion of its Dover Beach all-inclusive, marking the launch of construction of an additional 222 rooms and suites at the resort. Sandals made the announcement …
A Hip New Beach Hotel Is Coming to Jamaica
A new beach hotel is coming to Jamaica’s tourism hub. The Spanish Court brand is expanding with the new Spanish Court Montego Bay, slated to open this fall, the company announced at the Caribbean Travel Marketplace conference in Nassau this …
What’s Next for Expedia in the Caribbean?
Global travel giant Expedia has been growing significantly in the Caribbean, and it looks like that will continue in the next few years. To learn more about the company’s plans for what it says is a “thriving” market, Caribbean Journal …
St. Lucia’s Fond Doux Plantation Is Expanding
St. Lucia’s boutique eco-resort Fond Doux Plantation is expanding. The historic hotel set on a 19th-century cacao plantation has announced the planned addition of five new one-bedroom cottages. The announcement was made on the heels of the Caribbean Travel Marketplace …
CHTA President: Caribbean Tourism Needs Stronger Partnerships
The Caribbean tourism industry needs stronger partnerships to realize its enormous potential, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association President Karolin Troubetzkoy told attendees this week at the CHTA’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace conference in the Bahamas. Troubetzkoy, hotelier of St. Lucia’s Jade …
Nevis’ Montpelier Plantation Is Celebrating Its 50th Birthday
One of the Eastern Caribbean’s most famous hotels is celebrating its 50th birthday this year. The’ Montpelier Plantation & Beach hotel is celebrating 50 years of hospitality in Nevis. The boutique Relais and Chateaux property is set on 60 acres …
A Hotel Development Boom in St. Lucia
The island of St. Lucia is quietly seeing a hotel development boom. On the heels of the announcement of the Pearl of the Caribbean resort project, St. Lucia is reporting a wave of development that will add more than 1,000 new …
New Martinique-St. Lucia Flights
Two Eastern Caribbean neighbors are getting even closer. Guadeloupe-based air carrier Air Caraibes has added a new ATR 72 to its fleet to operate thrice-weekly flights between Martinique and St. Lucia. The new 74-seat plane is the first ATR in the …
A Very Special Jerk Seasoning Recipe
Making jerk seasoning? Chef Nigel Spence has you covered with his latest Caribbean culinary report. A chocolate factory in Costa Rica may not show up in the top 10 results of an online search for places to stay for a tropical …
Antigua and Barbuda Bullish on Cruise Sector
Antigua and Barbuda is bullish on its cruise sector. Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Minister Asot Michael says he is “very encouraged” about the future of the country’s cruise sector, following a visit to cruise line offices in South Florida. Last …
5 Caribbean Towns to Visit Right Now
There are so many different experiences available in the Caribbean: the classic beach getaway; the rainforest retreat; the urban adventure; the castaway island escape, and everything in between. If you’re looking for something different, though, it’s time to think about …
This 600-Mile Offshore Race Circles 11 Islands in the Caribbean
It’s one of the greatest races in the hemisphere: the RORC Caribbean 600. It’s a 600-mile race that starts and finishes in Antigua and circles 11 Caribbean islands in between. This year’s race, which is organized by the Royal Ocean …
A Perfect Cocktail to Lime in Trinidad
This month, thousands of revelers will make their way to Trinidad for Carnival. Known as the largest in the Caribbean, Trinidad’s Carnival is the country’s main festival as many say “In Trinidad there are two seasons – Carnival and getting …
St. Kitts’ Ocean Terrace Inn Names New Chef
St. Kitts’ Ocean Terrace Inn has appointed a new executive chef. The boutique 34-room hotel has appointed St. Lucia native Larry Monrose to the role, in which he will run the hotel’s main restaurant, The Verandah. “We are confident Chef …
Jamaica, Singapore Partnering on Special Economic Zone
Jamaica and Singapore are partnering on the development of a special economic zone in Jamaica, according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Holness met last week with Daniel Seah, deputy director of the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise and representatives from the Special …