The Best Hotels in St. John
You can’t fly into St. John (catch a plane to St. Thomas and then hop the ferry over) but its behind-the-gateway location only adds to the appeal of the smallest U.S. Virgin Island. Once you arrive you’ll find plenty of …
VIDEO: Checking in to the Grand Residences Riviera Cancun
It’s one of our favorite hotels in the Caribbean: the Grand Residences Riviera Cancun, the luxury resort just outside the charming village of Puerto Morelos on the Caribbean coast of Mexico. The Leading Hotels of the World property with has …
Manny Pacquiao Visits Cayman Islands
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao visited the Cayman Islands this week to launch a major new sports project in Grand Cayman. The event is part of the first phase of a large-scale redevelopment of the Haig Bodden Playing Field, which is …
Caribbean Photo of the Week: Sunset in Provo
The latest Caribbean Photo comes from Caribbean Journal reader Mark Sokolow, who sent in this stunning shot of sunset at the Alexandra Resort on Grace Bay Beach in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. Have you taken a great photo in the …
Nigel Spence: A Recipe for Cauliflower Rice and Peas
Your newest healthy recipe By Chef Nigel SpenceCJ Contributor During the Christmas rush, I heard folks in Jamaica were frantically checking their lists and checking them twice, they had to find out if they bought plastic or rice! Reports were …
How to Take a Rum and Food Tour in St. Maarten
It’s a new way to experience the local flavors of St. Maarten: a rum and food tour. The tour is the brainchild of St. Maarten Culinary Tours, and offers a mix of gourmet food from five-star restaurants to local roadside …
It’s Time to Think About Visiting Martinique for Carnival
If you’re thinking of coming to the Caribbean for a carnival, it’s time to think about Martinique. The French Caribbean island has a raucous carnival festival at the end of February, but Martinique’s carnival season actually lasts for weeks. “The February …
The Best Cancun Adults-Only Resorts
There are few resort towns more suited for adults than Cancun. The Caribbean’s own “Vegas by the Sea” has a wealth of worthy diversions – nightlife; gourmet dining; and tequila tastings included – that encourage grown-ups to get loose and …
You Can Take a “Rumology” Class at This Hotel in Jamaica
The Jamaica Inn hotel in Ocho Rios is offering a rather innovative new course for guests: rumology. The complimentary weekly classes outline the rich history of rum in Jamaica, and give guests the chance to sample some of the most …
Sandals to Open $100 Million Hotel in Port Antonio, Jamaica
Sandals is working on a major new hotel in Portland, Jamaica. The company has begun work on a $100 million redevelopment of the former Dragon Bay Hotel in Portland, with the property set to start operation in 2019. According to …
Kimpton to Open Hotel in Grenada
Kimpton is launching a Caribbean expansion. The hotel brand, which opened its first Caribbean property last year, the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa in Grand Cayman, has announced plans to open its second hotel in the region in Grenada. The …
Ocean Z: A New Boutique Hotel in Aruba
There’s a new luxury boutique hotel on the island of Aruba: Ocean Z. The 13-bedroom property is close to two of Aruba’s most beautiful beaches: Boca Catalina and Arashi Beach, and within a short distance of Malmok Beach. The hotel …
Park Hyatt St. Kitts Now Targeting Summer Debut
The Park Hyatt St. Kitts has pushed its planned opening date, the property announced this week. The highly-anticipated luxury resort on St. Kitts’ southern peninsula, which had been planning a spring debut, will now open its doors over the summer. …
Wyndham to Open Hotel in Nevis
A major new multimillion-dollar hotel project is coming to the tiny island of Nevis. Wyndham Hotel Group has announced plans to open its first hotel on the island of Nevis, with the Wyndham Grand Nevis slated to debut in 2019. …
Carnival Launches First Wearable Cruise Tech
Carnival Cruise Line has launched the first-ever wearable tech for cruise ships. It’s called the Ocean Medallion, and the wearable includes a number of benefits, including allowing guests to access their staterooms without a key; locate friends and family on …
Make Sure You Pick Up a Copy of This in Anguilla
If you’re visiting Anguilla this year you’ll want to pick up the latest edition of True Anguilla, the local destination guide that’s packed with practical sightseeing, dining and shopping intel from in-the-know islanders. “I believe we publish the best free …