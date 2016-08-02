The Best Hotels in St. John
You can’t fly into St. John (catch a plane to St. Thomas and then hop the ferry over) but its behind-the-gateway location only adds to the appeal of the smallest U.S. Virgin Island. Once you arrive you’ll find plenty of …
Carnival Completes Latest Ship Renovation
Carnival Ecstasy has undergone a multi-million-dollar renovation, adding a variety of new dining and beverage innovations, the company announced. The features were incorporated during a two-week dry dock that took place from Jan. 10-24, in Freeport, Bahamas. Following the renovation, the …
A Great Value Hotel in Anguilla
It’s one of Anguilla’s best-value hotels, and now it’s even better: the Anacaona Boutique Hotel has reopened as a Bed & Breakfast. The small Anguilla hotel has begun providing guests a complimentary Full Breakfast included in their room rate. “At …
VIDEO: The Best Beach Bar in Antigua
Sometimes it’s about a cocktail, or a personality or a view. But the greatest test of a beach bar is this: can you spend all day there? And on that count, Jacqui O’s BeachHouse passes with flying colors. This beach …
Jamaica’s Tryall Club Completes Villa Renovations
Jamaica’s Tryall Club villa resort has completed renovations of two of its Estate Villas, the property announced. The property renovated the 10-bedroom hillside villa “Create Abundance” and the five-bedroom Sunset villa on the edge of the sea. Create Abundance’s upgrades …
BVI Airways Closer to Launch of Miami-Tortola Flights
BVI Airways is one major step closer to launching its highly-anticipated service between Miami and Tortola. The company has received a revised Air Operator Certificate from UK-based regulator Air Safety Support International, granting the carrier authority to operate its Avro …
Bahamas Planning Major Modernization of Airports
The Bahamas will work to improve airport infrastructure with a $35 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank. The loan will enhance connectivity between the four airports– Exuma, North Eleuthera, Marsh Harbour and Treasure Cay–in the Out Islands. The project …
Sailrock Resort Opens in the Turks and Caicos Islands
The Caribbean has a new island destination: South Caicios. The far-off, untouched island in the Turks and Caicos has seen the opening of a major new beach resort: Sailrock. The resort, which welcomed its first guests last week, is a …
A New Flight From St. Barth to Saba
There’s a new day trip option for travelers in St. Barth — a getaway to Saba. Winair has announced the launch of a new direct route between the neighboring islands. Operating once a week in each direction, the 15-minute flight …
Regent Seven Seas Adding New Caribbean Ports of Call
Luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas is adding new Caribbean ports of call for 2018, the company announced. The line’s Seven Seas Voyager will be wintering in the Caribbean in 2018-2019, with alternating seven to 12-night Eastern and Western Caribbean …
Hilton Aruba Names New General Manager
The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort and Casino has named a new general manager. The 357-room property has appointed Hans-Georg Roehrbein to the role, after having served most recently as general manager of the Cairo Marriott Hotel & Omar Khayyam Casino …
The Cool List: The Coolest Caribbean Hotels for 2017
It’s been five years since we first launched CJ’s annual Cool List of the Caribbean’s coolest hotels, and so much has changed in Caribbean hospitality. In our opinion, the region’s hotel offering has never been better, with a marvelous mix …
Jamaica Has High Hopes for Luxury Hotel Sector
Jamaica is looking to get a boost in the luxury market, according to Jamaica Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett. The Minister said he had been seeing new interest from luxury hotel investors — following n agreement with the Excellence Group to build …
Cancun Airport Adding New Terminal, Hotel
The Caribbean’s busiest airport is expanding. Cancun International Airport is currently working on the addition of a new terminal and an integrated 126-room hotel property inside the airport. The two projects are slated for completion in 2017 and 2018, respectively. …
How to Go on a Cruise With Jean-Michel Cousteau
One of the world’s foremost oceanographic experts is partnering with Crystal Cruises for a series of unique cruising experiences. Jean-Michel Cousteau, the first son of ocean pioneer Jacques-Yves Cousteau, will join two sailings in the Caribbean this year. The first …
Flying From Canada to the Bahamas Just Got Easier
It just got significantly easier to fly from Canada to a number of destinations across the Bahamas. Florida-based Silver Airways and Air Canada have announced the signing of an interline agreement, meaning travelers can purchase a single ticket to fly …