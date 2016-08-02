Most Popular

 There are so many different experiences available in the Caribbean: the classic beach getaway; the rainforest retreat; the urban adventure; the castaway island escape, and everything in between. If you’re looking for something different, though, it’s time to think about …

Southwest Airlines Launching New Flights to Grand Cayman

 Southwest Airlines is continuing its rapid Caribbean expansion push with another new route. The carrier will be launching daily nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale and Grand Cayman beginning June 4, subject to government appprovals. The route will operate out of …

The Rebirth of Downtown Nassau

 It’s late afternoon in a cigar factory, as rollers methodically weave tobacco leaves into fresh-rolled puros. Just a few steps away, chocolatiers are making a new batch of rum-filled truffles; down the street, a local is producing artisanal teas; a block further …

The Best Beaches You Can Stay on in the Caribbean

Seven Great Boutique Hotels in Jamaica

 The Sandals Barbados resort is expanding. Sandals Resorts International has broken ground on the multimillion-dollar expansion of its Dover Beach all-inclusive, marking the launch of construction of an additional 222 rooms and suites at the resort. Sandals made the announcement …

 A new beach hotel is coming to Jamaica’s tourism hub. The Spanish Court brand is expanding with the new Spanish Court Montego Bay, slated to open this fall, the company announced at the Caribbean Travel Marketplace conference in Nassau this …

 Global travel giant Expedia has been growing significantly in the Caribbean, and it looks like that will continue in the next few years. To learn more about the company’s plans for what it says is a “thriving” market, Caribbean Journal …

 St. Lucia’s boutique eco-resort Fond Doux Plantation is expanding. The historic hotel set on a 19th-century cacao plantation has announced the planned addition of five new one-bedroom cottages. The announcement was made on the heels of the Caribbean Travel Marketplace …

 The Caribbean tourism industry needs stronger partnerships to realize its enormous potential, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association President Karolin Troubetzkoy told attendees this week at the CHTA’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace conference in the Bahamas. Troubetzkoy, hotelier of St. Lucia’s Jade …

 One of the Eastern Caribbean’s most famous hotels is celebrating its 50th birthday this year. The’ Montpelier Plantation & Beach hotel is celebrating 50 years of hospitality in Nevis. The boutique Relais and Chateaux property is set on 60 acres …

 The island of St. Lucia is quietly seeing a hotel development boom. On the heels of the announcement of the Pearl of the Caribbean resort project, St. Lucia is reporting a wave of development that will add more than 1,000 new …

 Two Eastern Caribbean neighbors are getting even closer. Guadeloupe-based air carrier Air Caraibes has added a new ATR 72 to its fleet to operate thrice-weekly flights between Martinique and St. Lucia. The new 74-seat plane is the first ATR in the …

 Making jerk seasoning? Chef Nigel Spence has you covered with his latest Caribbean culinary report. A chocolate factory in Costa Rica may not show up in the top 10 results of an online search for places to stay for a tropical …

 Antigua and Barbuda is bullish on its cruise sector. Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Minister Asot Michael says he is “very encouraged” about the future of the country’s cruise sector, following a visit to cruise line offices in South Florida. Last …

 It’s one of the greatest races in the hemisphere: the RORC Caribbean 600. It’s a 600-mile race that starts and finishes in Antigua and circles 11 Caribbean islands in between. This year’s race, which is organized by the Royal Ocean …

 This month, thousands of revelers will make their way to Trinidad for Carnival. Known as the largest in the Caribbean, Trinidad’s Carnival is the country’s main festival as many say “In Trinidad there are two seasons – Carnival and getting …

 St. Kitts’ Ocean Terrace Inn has appointed a new executive chef. The boutique 34-room hotel has appointed St. Lucia native Larry Monrose to the role, in which he will run the hotel’s main restaurant, The Verandah. “We are confident Chef …

 Jamaica and Singapore are partnering on the development of a special economic zone in Jamaica, according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Holness met last week with Daniel Seah, deputy director of the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise and representatives from the Special …

 

