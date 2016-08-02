The Best Hotels in St. John
You can’t fly into St. John (catch a plane to St. Thomas and then hop the ferry over) but its behind-the-gateway location only adds to the appeal of the smallest U.S. Virgin Island. Once you arrive you’ll find plenty of …
You can’t fly into St. John (catch a plane to St. Thomas and then hop the ferry over) but its behind-the-gateway location only adds to the appeal of the smallest U.S. Virgin Island. Once you arrive you’ll find plenty of …
A Perfect Cocktail to Lime in Trinidad
This month, thousands of revelers will make their way to Trinidad for Carnival. Known as the largest in the Caribbean, Trinidad’s Carnival is the country’s main festival as many say “In Trinidad there are two seasons – Carnival and getting …
St. Kitts’ Ocean Terrace Inn Names New Chef
St. Kitts’ Ocean Terrace Inn has appointed a new executive chef. The boutique 34-room hotel has appointed St. Lucia native Larry Monrose to the role, in which he will run the hotel’s main restaurant, The Verandah. “We are confident Chef …
Jamaica, Singapore Partnering on Special Economic Zone
Jamaica and Singapore are partnering on the development of a special economic zone in Jamaica, according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Holness met last week with Daniel Seah, deputy director of the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise and representatives from the Special …
Antigua’s Jumby Bay Now Offers CrossFit
Antigua’s private-island resort, Jumby Bay, has launched a pioneering new Crossfit program. The program, ICE NYC at Jumby Bay, is the result of a partnership with New York-based Crossfit studio ICE NYC. The program is led by ICE’s most elite …
VIDEO: A Moment on Anse de Grand Saline, St. Barth
It’s our favorite beach in St. Barth, a raw, wild, wide stretch of sand that is as exotic as it is beautiful. It’s set on the far south of the island, and accessed by a short sandy hike. This is …
Southwest Airlines Launching New Flights to Grand Cayman
Southwest Airlines is continuing its rapid Caribbean expansion push with another new route. The carrier will be launching daily nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale and Grand Cayman beginning June 4, subject to government appprovals. The route will operate out of …
VIDEO: Grand Cayman’s Secret Caves
They’ve been hidden away in the far reaches of Grand Cayman inside a tropical forest. Here, in the Northside area of the island are a marvelously preserved collection of caves that rival any in the Caribbean: Crystal Caves. The group …
Surge in Buyer Interest for Caribbean Travel Marketplace
The Caribbean’s leading travel conference is seeing a surge in buyer interest this year, according to the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association. The CHTA’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace begins Tuesday, with 15 new buyers from almost 12 countries having registered to …
Viking Ocean Cruises Adds New Viking Sky Ship
Viking Ocean Cruises has taken delivery of its fourth ship, the luxury small-ship brand announced this week. The new Viking Sky is sister ship to the company’s existing Viking Star and Viking Sea. The ship will set sail from Rome …
Caribbean Photo of the Week: Sunset over Tortola
The latest Caribbean Photo comes from Caribbean Journal reader Diane Schumacher, who sent in this superb shot of sunset over Tortola in the British Virgin Islands. Have you taken a great photo in the Caribbean? Send it to news@caribjournal.com with …
The 10 Best Hotels in St. Martin
World-class food, marvelous beaches and an intoxicating fusion of French and Caribbean culture; they all help make the French side of St. Martin one of the top destinations in the Caribbean. And one of the things that makes the French side of …
Carnival Completes Latest Ship Renovation
Carnival Ecstasy has undergone a multi-million-dollar renovation, adding a variety of new dining and beverage innovations, the company announced. The features were incorporated during a two-week dry dock that took place from Jan. 10-24, in Freeport, Bahamas. Following the renovation, the …
A Great Value Hotel in Anguilla
It’s one of Anguilla’s best-value hotels, and now it’s even better: the Anacaona Boutique Hotel has reopened as a Bed & Breakfast. The small Anguilla hotel has begun providing guests a complimentary Full Breakfast included in their room rate. “At …
VIDEO: The Best Beach Bar in Antigua
Sometimes it’s about a cocktail, or a personality or a view. But the greatest test of a beach bar is this: can you spend all day there? And on that count, Jacqui O’s BeachHouse passes with flying colors. This beach …
Jamaica’s Tryall Club Completes Villa Renovations
Jamaica’s Tryall Club villa resort has completed renovations of two of its Estate Villas, the property announced. The property renovated the 10-bedroom hillside villa “Create Abundance” and the five-bedroom Sunset villa on the edge of the sea. Create Abundance’s upgrades …