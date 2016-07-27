Most Popular

10 Caribbean Luxury Hotels to Visit Right Now

 Luxury comes in different shapes and sizes in the Caribbean. Sure, there are grand luxury hotels, those one is used to finding in Europe, that pop up along sandy shores, just as there are boutique jewels, too. But sifting through …

Five Caribbean Cities to Visit in 2017

 We all love the beach, but there is so much more to discover in the Caribbean — and there’s nowhere better to experience the authentic Caribbean than some of its remarkable cities. The Caribbean’s urban centers offer a mix of nightlife, …

Five Secret Caribbean Food Hotspots

 We’ve long hailed the wonders of the Caribbean’s gastronomic scene, and in many ways it’s never been better, with culinary capitals in places like St. Martin, Puerto Rico and Anguilla, to name a few. But there are so many more …

The Best Beaches You Can Stay on in the Caribbean

Seven Great Boutique Hotels in Jamaica

 Carnival Corporation is adding a pair of new ships to its development pipeline. The company has signed a memorandum of agreement with Italian shipbuilder Ficantieri S.p.A. to build two new cruise ships, with final contracts expected to be executed in …

 Weighing the impact of Argyle By Kareem YardeOp-Ed Contributor It was recently announced with great fervor that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be officially opening the Argyle International Airport (AIA) on February 14th 2017. Beset by challenges from the …

 Looking to save on your next Caribbean cruise? It may be time to consider a sailing on Norwegian. From now through February 5, travelers can choose from up to five offers plus a 50 percent reduced deposit when they book …

 Hard Rock is expanding in the region. Hard Rock International has announced plans to open a new Hard Rock Hotel in Costa Rica, the Hard Rock Hotel Papagayo, Costa Rica. The hotel is slated to open in early 2019 in …

 One of the Caribbean’s top resorts has named a new general manager. The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort in Puerto Rico has appointed Ian-Robert Ciappara as its new GM, coming to the property after serving most recently as general manager …

 Jamaica has agreed host the 2017 to host a major conference to commemorate the 2017 United Nations World Tourism Organization’s UNWTO International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.   The event, which is a collaborative effort between the Government of …

 Bahamasair has a new destination: Haiti. The carrier made its inaugural flight to Port-au-Prince this week as it touched down at Toussaint Louverture International Airport. The ATR-42, 50-seat turboprop aircraft – one of the carrier’s newest fleet acquired in 2015 …

 A major new hotel is coming to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Excellence Group Luxury Hotels and Resorts has announced a new venture in Montego Bay: Excellence Oyster Bay. The company plans to break ground on the resort in the next few …

 Aruba’s Brickell Bay Beach Club & Spa is an adults-only resort that encourages guests to enjoy the island’s tropical scenery at their own pace. The hotel is committed to easing the stress of travel for guests and starting their vacation …

 The Caribbean-Mexico hotel development pipeline continues to grow, according to the latest report from hotel analytics firm STR. The region had a total of 31,570 rooms in 188 projects under contract in December, a 10.5 percent increase over December 2015. …

 There’s a new air route coming to Grand Bahama. Vacation Express is launching new nonstop flights from New Orleans to Freeport, Grand Bahama, starting May 27, 2017. The flights will depart weekly from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport through …

 MSC Cruises has broken ground on a new private island project in the Bahamas. The island, called Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, is located south of Bimini and will likely begin welcoming cruise passengers as of November 2018. The new …

 JetBlue had a very strong 2016, according to the company’s year-end numbers. The carrier, which has continued to expand quickly in the Caribbean, reported 45.6 billion revenue passenger miles overall in 2016, a 9.4 percent improvement over 2015. Available seat …

 

