 Our annual Where to Travel list isn’t about the Caribbean you know. It’s about the Caribbean you have yet to discover. This is all about the places you may have never thought about, destinations that will fascinate you and move you; …

 Jamaica is already one of the best places in the world for all-inclusives. So it’s not surprising that it’s a hotspot for great adults-only resorts. The best adults-only Jamaica resorts are a true mix of options, from throwback romantic beach getaways …

 Dominica isn’t the easiest of Caribbean destinations to get to (most travelers will have to connect through Antigua, Barbados, Puerto Rico or St. Maarten) but the 289-square-mile island rewards travelers who make the effort with primordial beauty and stunning natural …

 “I always dreamed of making rums,” Yves Assier de Pompignan tells me, walking through the waving stalks of a sugarcane field. But in Martinique, an island where there are more rum distilleries in one place than anywhere else on earth, …

 There aren’t any places like this in the Caribbean – the pristine waters of the Exuma archipelago of the Bahamas. It’s Windex-turquoise and ultra-calm, full of sandbars like this one. This is what it’s like to be there. — CJ

 Hilton is planning a major new hotel in the Mexican Caribbean. The company has announced plans to open the new-build property The Fives Downtown Playa del Carmen, Curio Collection by Hilton. The property will be Hilton’s first ever hotel in …

 Jamaica is making a push to harness the power of its craft sector. The country’s government has announced plans to establish a Craft Development Institute, in partnership with the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. The institute, …

 There is a ti’ punch kit in the minibar. The placement of lime, white rhum and cane sugar immediately reminds you that you have come to the French Caribbean. And that is the story at the Cap Est Lagoon Resort …

 Some islands have a look; a personality; a character. Others have a certain feel. When you’re in Barbados, you’ll understand it — there’s something about the island — the architecture, the pace, the hue of the water. They all add up to …

 One of the Caribbean’s most luxurious spas has expanded its menu. Spa Le Sereno, the spa at the Le Sereno resort on St. Barth’s Grand Cul-de-Sac beach, has added six new body and facial treatments to its menu Highlights include …

 Belize is seeing a continued surge in tourism growth, according to the destinations’ year-end numbers. Belize reported 385,583 overnight tourist arrivals in 2016, a 13 percent increase over 2015, the Belize Tourism Board said in a report. That came after …

 The Barefoot Cay Resort in the Bay Islands of Honduras has changed ownership. Barefoot Luxury, Inc. has acquired the property, which includes 15 acres on the Caribbean sea and a private three-acre island called Barefoot Cay. Also included in the …

 Dominica’s Silver Beach Resort and Spa project will be part of the Marriott Autograph Collection. The in-development 200-room luxury resort at Picard Beach in Dominica is being designed by Arkiplan International, who designed Dubai’s One & Only The Palm resort. …

 Anguilla’s Altamer boutique resort has named industry veteran Marie Walker its new marketing and sales manager. The recently-renovated resort includes a collection of three large beachfront luxury villas: one eight-bedroom villa and two five-bedroom villas, all set on a 42-acre …

 Southwest Airlines has shaken up its leadership with a pair of new appointments. Southwest Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly has announced the appointment of Thomas Nealon as president and Michael Van de Ven as Chief Operating Officer. (Kelly had been …

 Antigua’s Blue Waters resort is expanding its wellness options with a new bespoke wellness program. The “Living Retreat” program, in partnership with UK-based wellness brand Living Retreats, will allow guests to “kick start their health and fitness and maintain a …

 Carnival Cruise Line has announced plans to begin sailing to the private Bahamian destination of Princess Cays. Carnival ships will make 40 calls to the destination called Princess Cays in 2017, and 98 calls in 2018. Princess Cays is located …

 

