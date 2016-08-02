The Best Hotels in St. John
You can’t fly into St. John (catch a plane to St. Thomas and then hop the ferry over) but its behind-the-gateway location only adds to the appeal of the smallest U.S. Virgin Island. Once you arrive you’ll find plenty of …
A New Species of Hammerhead Shark?
Scientists believe they have discovered a new species of hammerhead shark. While the “bonnethead,” a small species of hammerhead found in the U.S., the Bahamas, the Caribbean and Latin America, had been considered abundant, after a recent DNA sequencing of …
Caribbean Photo of the Week: Sailing in Grenada
The latest Caribbean Photo comes from Caribbean Journal reader Janelle Parrott of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, who sent in this lovely shot of the Grenada Sailing Festival’s Westerhall White Jack Workboat regatta off Grand Anse Beach last month. Have you …
Five Events to Visit in St. Barth This Year
St. Barth is rolling out a lineup of events for this year featuring music, film, food, sailing and more. Guests will arrive to find a host of festivals, regattas and cultural adventures all year round. The St. Barth Bucket Regatta …
How to Drive a Mini Around Jamaica
Jamaica-based tour company Island Routes Caribbean Adventures has announced a big new way to see the island. But, in fact, it’s pretty small. On March 1, the company will debut MINI-Routes, two new tours that allow guests to drive themselves …
The Loren at Pink Beach, a New Hotel in Bermuda
The Loren At Pink Beach, a new luxury boutique hotel in Bermuda’s Tucker’s Town that will be the first new hotel opening in more than a decade, has announced its opening date. The new five-star retreat (formerly the Pink Beach …
The Rebirth of Downtown Nassau
It’s late afternoon in a cigar factory, as rollers methodically weave tobacco leaves into fresh-rolled puros. Just a few steps away, chocolatiers are making a new batch of rum-filled truffles; down the street, a local is producing artisanal teas; a block further …
St. Lucia’s Big Summer Plans
The typically quiet summer season in St. Lucia is about to heat up. The Eastern Caribbean island has announced a new summer festival circuit called Soleil, including six festivals from May through October. The new series was announced by St. Lucia …
Southwest Airlines Adds More Caribbean Nonstop Flights
Southwest Airlines is continuing its rapid expansion push in the Caribbean in 2017. The carrier has announced that it will add a new nonstop route between Chicago Midway International Airport and San Juan’s Luis Munoz Marin International Airport. Southwest is …
Sandals Barbados Is Expanding
The Sandals Barbados resort is expanding. Sandals Resorts International has broken ground on the multimillion-dollar expansion of its Dover Beach all-inclusive, marking the launch of construction of an additional 222 rooms and suites at the resort. Sandals made the announcement …
A Hip New Beach Hotel Is Coming to Jamaica
A new beach hotel is coming to Jamaica’s tourism hub. The Spanish Court brand is expanding with the new Spanish Court Montego Bay, slated to open this fall, the company announced at the Caribbean Travel Marketplace conference in Nassau this …
What’s Next for Expedia in the Caribbean?
Global travel giant Expedia has been growing significantly in the Caribbean, and it looks like that will continue in the next few years. To learn more about the company’s plans for what it says is a “thriving” market, Caribbean Journal …
St. Lucia’s Fond Doux Plantation Is Expanding
St. Lucia’s boutique eco-resort Fond Doux Plantation is expanding. The historic hotel set on a 19th-century cacao plantation has announced the planned addition of five new one-bedroom cottages. The announcement was made on the heels of the Caribbean Travel Marketplace …
CHTA President: Caribbean Tourism Needs Stronger Partnerships
The Caribbean tourism industry needs stronger partnerships to realize its enormous potential, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association President Karolin Troubetzkoy told attendees this week at the CHTA’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace conference in the Bahamas. Troubetzkoy, hotelier of St. Lucia’s Jade …
Nevis’ Montpelier Plantation Is Celebrating Its 50th Birthday
One of the Eastern Caribbean’s most famous hotels is celebrating its 50th birthday this year. The’ Montpelier Plantation & Beach hotel is celebrating 50 years of hospitality in Nevis. The boutique Relais and Chateaux property is set on 60 acres …
A Hotel Development Boom in St. Lucia
The island of St. Lucia is quietly seeing a hotel development boom. On the heels of the announcement of the Pearl of the Caribbean resort project, St. Lucia is reporting a wave of development that will add more than 1,000 new …