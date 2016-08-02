The Best Hotels in St. John
You can’t fly into St. John (catch a plane to St. Thomas and then hop the ferry over) but its behind-the-gateway location only adds to the appeal of the smallest U.S. Virgin Island. Once you arrive you’ll find plenty of …
Rum Journal: In Martinique, A New Rum Is Born
“I always dreamed of making rums,” Yves Assier de Pompignan tells me, walking through the waving stalks of a sugarcane field. But in Martinique, an island where there are more rum distilleries in one place than anywhere else on earth, …
VIDEO: Walking on a Sandbar in the Exumas
There aren’t any places like this in the Caribbean – the pristine waters of the Exuma archipelago of the Bahamas. It’s Windex-turquoise and ultra-calm, full of sandbars like this one. This is what it’s like to be there. — CJ
New Hilton Hotel Coming to Playa del Carmen
Hilton is planning a major new hotel in the Mexican Caribbean. The company has announced plans to open the new-build property The Fives Downtown Playa del Carmen, Curio Collection by Hilton. The property will be Hilton’s first ever hotel in …
Jamaica to Create Craft Development Institute
Jamaica is making a push to harness the power of its craft sector. The country’s government has announced plans to establish a Craft Development Institute, in partnership with the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. The institute, …
VIDEO: Cap Est Lagoon Resort and Spa, Martinique
There is a ti’ punch kit in the minibar. The placement of lime, white rhum and cane sugar immediately reminds you that you have come to the French Caribbean. And that is the story at the Cap Est Lagoon Resort …
VIDEO: Checking in to the Colony Club, Barbados
Some islands have a look; a personality; a character. Others have a certain feel. When you’re in Barbados, you’ll understand it — there’s something about the island — the architecture, the pace, the hue of the water. They all add up to …
St. Barth’s Le Sereno Adds New Spa Treatments
One of the Caribbean’s most luxurious spas has expanded its menu. Spa Le Sereno, the spa at the Le Sereno resort on St. Barth’s Grand Cul-de-Sac beach, has added six new body and facial treatments to its menu Highlights include …
Belize Tourism Continues to Boom
Belize is seeing a continued surge in tourism growth, according to the destinations’ year-end numbers. Belize reported 385,583 overnight tourist arrivals in 2016, a 13 percent increase over 2015, the Belize Tourism Board said in a report. That came after …
Honduras’ Barefoot Cay Resort Sold
The Barefoot Cay Resort in the Bay Islands of Honduras has changed ownership. Barefoot Luxury, Inc. has acquired the property, which includes 15 acres on the Caribbean sea and a private three-acre island called Barefoot Cay. Also included in the …
Dominica’s Silver Beach Project to Join Autograph Collection
Dominica’s Silver Beach Resort and Spa project will be part of the Marriott Autograph Collection. The in-development 200-room luxury resort at Picard Beach in Dominica is being designed by Arkiplan International, who designed Dubai’s One & Only The Palm resort. …
Anguilla’s Altamer Names New Marketing Manager
Anguilla’s Altamer boutique resort has named industry veteran Marie Walker its new marketing and sales manager. The recently-renovated resort includes a collection of three large beachfront luxury villas: one eight-bedroom villa and two five-bedroom villas, all set on a 42-acre …
The 5 Best Dominica Resorts
Dominica isn’t the easiest of Caribbean destinations to get to (most travelers will have to connect through Antigua, Barbados, Puerto Rico or St. Maarten) but the 289-square-mile island rewards travelers who make the effort with primordial beauty and stunning natural …
Southwest Airlines Names New President, COO
Southwest Airlines has shaken up its leadership with a pair of new appointments. Southwest Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly has announced the appointment of Thomas Nealon as president and Michael Van de Ven as Chief Operating Officer. (Kelly had been …
This Hotel Is Launching a Bespoke Wellness Program
Antigua’s Blue Waters resort is expanding its wellness options with a new bespoke wellness program. The “Living Retreat” program, in partnership with UK-based wellness brand Living Retreats, will allow guests to “kick start their health and fitness and maintain a …
Carnival to Start Sailing to Private Bahamian Destination
Carnival Cruise Line has announced plans to begin sailing to the private Bahamian destination of Princess Cays. Carnival ships will make 40 calls to the destination called Princess Cays in 2017, and 98 calls in 2018. Princess Cays is located …