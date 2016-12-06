Most Popular

 It’s been five years since we first launched CJ’s annual Cool List of the Caribbean’s coolest hotels, and so much has changed in Caribbean hospitality. In our opinion, the region’s hotel offering has never been better, with a marvelous mix …

Five Caribbean Cities to Visit in 2017

 We all love the beach, but there is so much more to discover in the Caribbean — and there’s nowhere better to experience the authentic Caribbean than some of its remarkable cities. The Caribbean’s urban centers offer a mix of nightlife, …

Five Secret Caribbean Food Hotspots

 We’ve long hailed the wonders of the Caribbean’s gastronomic scene, and in many ways it’s never been better, with culinary capitals in places like St. Martin, Puerto Rico and Anguilla, to name a few. But there are so many more …

The Best Beaches You Can Stay on in the Caribbean

Seven Great Boutique Hotels in Jamaica

 The Caribbean’s busiest airport is expanding. Cancun International Airport is currently working on the addition of a new terminal and an integrated 126-room hotel property inside the airport. The two projects are slated for completion in 2017 and 2018, respectively. …

 One of the world’s foremost oceanographic experts is partnering with Crystal Cruises for a series of unique cruising experiences. Jean-Michel Cousteau, the first son of ocean pioneer Jacques-Yves Cousteau, will join two sailings in the Caribbean this year. The first …

 It just got significantly easier to fly from Canada to a number of destinations across the Bahamas. Florida-based Silver Airways and Air Canada have announced the signing of an interline agreement, meaning travelers can purchase a single ticket to fly …

 Looking to learn to dive and take a cruise around the Caribbean? Royal Caribbean is now the only cruise line in the world with onboard PADI Five Star Dive Centers, allowing guests to become certified scuba divers on their sailings. …

 Sandals is adding a new hotel brand. The company has announced a new partnership with Marriott International to bring AC Hotels by Marriott to the Caribbean. It will be the first partnership between the two companies and the first time …

 Caribbean air carrier Sunrise Airways has made a major new addition to its fleet: an Airbus A320 aircraft. The 180-seat plane is the carrier’s first jet, and was sourced through a wet-lease agreement with Dominican Wings. The Airbus A320 is …

 It’s the biggest new resort project in the Caribbean, and St. Lucia’s government has unveiled a series of new details on the new “Pearl of the Caribbean” project on the island’s southern end. The Vieux Fort-area project (near the country’s …

 The Bahamas and the United States have reached a “landmark and historic agreement” which will exempt Bahamian aircraft operators from payment of overflight flees to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Bahamas Prime Minister Perry Christie announced. “Under international laws and …

 Jamaica’s Rockhouse Hotel has teamed up with London-based resort wear brand PRISM to debut an exclusive pop-up, featuring highlights from recent collections, at the hotel this winter. The styles, which include the brand’s signature luxury sunglasses, unique swimsuits and stylish …

 The Westin Dawn Beach St. Maarten now has the perks of a Marriott resort. The St. Maarten beach resort is now part of the Marriott International family, following last year’s Marriott-Starwood merger. That means Marriott Rewards Members can now transfer …

 I’m sitting in a chair, looking through a picture window to the turquoise sea. There’s a four poster bed behind me, a telescope at my right. There are no sounds, no speakers, just waves and birds and wind. This might be …

 Cayman-based Cayman Airways will be launching new nonstop flights to the island of Roatan in Honduras. The new flights, which will debut March 16, will operate twice weekly on Boeing 737 aircraft. Cayman Airways already operates year-round flights from Grand …

 Hotels and resorts in Nassau Paradise Island are offering warm weather getaways for those looking to escape the cold. Bay View Suites Paradise Island is providing guests with a day pass to Atlantis Paradise Island’s Aquaventure. Guests who book four …

 The latest Caribbean Photo comes from Caribbean Journal reader Pat Murfey, who sent in this lovely shot of the Cow Wreck Beach Bar on Anegada in the British Virgin Islands. “It was our second trip to the British Virgin Islands …

