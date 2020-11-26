JetBlue Just Launched a New Flight to St Maarten

By Caribbean Journal Staff



JetBlue has launched its newest service to the Caribbean with a new route from Newark to St Maarten, Caribbean Journal has learned.

The new route, which kicked off this week, is operating weekly on Saturdays.

“We are very happy to see another JetBlue gateway open to St. Maarten with Newark. This has been an ongoing relationship dating back to 2008 with our first flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport. With four gateways now servicing St. Maarten, it shows the confidence JetBlue has in the destination and we look forward to the continuous hard work and great working relationship that we’ve fostered,” STB Director May-Ling Chun said.

The inaugural flight from Newark to St Maarten.

The Newark-St Maarten launch comes amid a broader Caribbean expansion for JetBlue that includes recently-launched service from Raleigh-Durham to both San Juan and Montego Bay.

Next month, JetBlue will launch another new route, with the carrier’s first-ever service to Guyana.

St Maarten has been open for tourism since the summer.

The destination’s travel protocols include the requirement of a negative PCR test result received within 120 hours prior to departure.

This week, the destination announced a new option for travelers: a negative rapid antigen test taken from a naso-pharyngeal swab performed within 48 hours of the date of swab to departure.

You can find more on St Maarten’s travel protocols here.

— CJ