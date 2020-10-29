Hyatt Expands Remote Work Program in the Caribbean

By Caribbean Journal Staff



Hyatt has expanded its “Work From Hyatt” program to a number of new hotels in the Caribbean, the company said this week.

The program encourages longer-term visits for remote work or extended vacations.

The portfolio of “Work from Hyatt” properties now includes the Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo, Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau; Hyatt Regency Aruba and the Park Hyatt St. Kitts. (The latter reopens Nov. 1.)

The Grand Hyatt Baha Mar has not yet announced its reopening date.

“We’re seeing a strong desire from travelers to feel the joy of travel again,” said Asad Ahmed, SVP commercial services, Americas, Hyatt. “With Work From Hyatt, we’re leaning into the ‘work from anywhere’ trend and believe it’s resonating with today’s travelers. People are looking for more than just weekend escapes and our extended-stay package allows guests to enjoy premium amenities and services our resorts all with the conveniences of still being able to work and learn remotely.”

Amenities range from daily food and beverage credits to complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi to waived resort fees, among others.

For more, visit Work From Hyatt.

— CJ