By Caribbean Journal Staff



St Martin’s newest all-inclusive resort is reopening its doors in November, Caribbean Journal has learned.

The Secrets St Martin resort, set on Anse Marcel in St Martin, will relaunch operations on Nov. 13, according to Secrets.

The AMResorts property is currently taking reservations for stays beginning on that date.

Secrets St Martin had just opened its doors for the first time at the beginning of March before quickly having to shutter due to the pandemic.

The French side of St Martin quietly reopened its borders to international travelers last month; all visitors must comply with the visitor requirements at St Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport.

For more, visit Secrets St Martin.

— CJ