Secrets St Martin Resort to Reopen in November

Print

st martin secrets resort
By

St Martin’s newest all-inclusive resort is reopening its doors in November, Caribbean Journal has learned. 

The Secrets St Martin resort, set on Anse Marcel in St Martin, will relaunch operations on Nov. 13, according to Secrets. 

The AMResorts property is currently taking reservations for stays beginning on that date. 

Secrets St Martin had just opened its doors for the first time at the beginning of March before quickly having to shutter due to the pandemic.

The French side of St Martin quietly reopened its borders to international travelers last month; all visitors must comply with the visitor requirements at St Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport. 

For more, visit Secrets St Martin

— CJ

News
, , , , ,

Related Posts

Most Popular

We Recommend

dominican republic all-inclusive major
Major Dominican Republic All-Inclusive Resort Reopens
united airlines dominican republic belize
United Airlines Adding New Flights to Dominican Republic, Belize
grenada tourism open
Grenada Is Now Open for Tourism
bahamas all-inclusive paradise island
The Bahamas’ Warwick Paradise Island All-Inclusive Is Reopening
bahamas barbados american airlines
American Airlines Relaunches Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados Flights
bahamas testing visitors
The Bahamas Is Launching New Travel and Testing Protocols for Visitors
 

Trending Stories

The Bahamas’ Warwick Paradise Island All-Inclusive Is Reopening

bahamas all-inclusive paradise island

The Bahamas’ Warwick Paradise Island All-Inclusive Is Reopening:

Anguilla to Expand Reopening With Return of Hotels and Resorts

anguilla hotels resorts

Anguilla to Expand Reopening With Return of Hotels and Resorts:

Turks and Caicos’ Ports of Call Resort Completes Renovation

turks and caicos ports of call

Turks and Caicos’ Ports of Call Resort Completes Renovation:

Caribbean Photo of the Week: Cupecoy, St Maarten

caribbean photo st maarten cupecoy

Caribbean Photo of the Week: Cupecoy, St Maarten:

Nickelodeon All-Inclusive Resort to Reopen in Punta Cana

punta cana all-inclusive nickelodeon

Nickelodeon All-Inclusive Resort to Reopen in Punta Cana:

Why the Caribbean's Top Rum Makers Are Coming to St Barth

caribbean rum st barth top

Why the Caribbean's Top Rum Makers Are Coming to St Barth:

Air Canada Is Returning to Saint Lucia

saint lucia air canada

Air Canada Is Returning to Saint Lucia:

St Barth’s Villa Marie Hotel to Reopen

st barth villa marie hotel

St Barth’s Villa Marie Hotel to Reopen:

See More