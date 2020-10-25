Enterprise Expands to Aruba, Panama

Boca Grandi beach in Aruba.
Enterprise Holdings has announced the expansion of its Enterprise Rent-a-Car brand to both Aruba and Panama. 

The new locations join sister brands National Car Rental and Alamo Rent a Car brands in the two countries. 

Both locations are located in each country’s main airports — Panama’s Tocumen International Airport and Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport. 

“Aruba and Panama are integral to our continued global growth, as we seek to serve business and leisure travelers alike wherever they are in the world,” said Peter A. Smith, vice president of global franchising at Enterprise Holdings. “As these destinations reopen for international flights, we’re dedicated to providing our customers a rental process that is safe, convenient and strengthened by our world-class customer service. And, as customers begin to travel again, increasing the availability of Enterprise Plus and Emerald Club is one more way to thank them for their business.”

Enterprise first debuted in the Caribbean in 2014. 

