Tamarijn Aruba All-Inclusive to Relaunch Following Renovation

aruba all-inclusive tamarijnA new-look oceanfront room.
The Tamarijn Aruba All-Inclusive resort will be reopening this fall following a $5 million renovation project.

The renovations to the property’s oceanfront rooms “bring a slew of new and expanded features to the resorts’ 15 two-story buildings,” according to the property. 

That includes the addition of 75 more square feet to each of the rooms. 

aruba all-inclusive tamarijn
Inside an updated room.

Each room has its own private balcony or patio, along with custom-designed furniture, high-thread-count soft lining from India and new tech like USB charging stations, smart 55-inch TVs and remote-controlled, color-changing light strips, among other additions. 

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome guests back to Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive with our newly unveiled oceanfront rooms,” states Alex Nieuwmeyer, managing director of Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives. “While the past few months have provided new challenges, it is our hope that with the Endless Summer promotion, new accommodations and enhanced health and safety measures, we have made it easier for our guests to safely and responsibly enjoy the Caribbean vacation they have been dreaming of.”

Aruba has been open for tourism since earlier this summer. You can find more on Aruba’s entry protocols for travelers here. 

Tamarijn’s sister resort, Divi Aruba All-Inclusive, reopened on July 10. 

For more, visit the Tamarijn Aruba All-Inclusive

