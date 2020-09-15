Grenada’s Spice Island Beach Resort Pushes Reopening to 2021:

By Caribbean Journal Staff



Grenada’s Spice Island Beach Resort has pushed back its planned reopening to 2021.

The resort is now planning to reopen in October 2021, “with hope that the COVID-19 pandemic subsides,” according to a statement from the property.

The resort had originally planned to reopen in November 2020.

The Hopkin family, which owns the resort, said the aim of the delay was to “protect our guests, our family and our employees from the spike in infections that we have seen across the Caribbean as islands and hotels have reopened,” according to Janelle Hopkin, president and managing director of the resort.

“Our employees, many of whom have been with us for years and have become our extended family, would like nothing more than to welcome guests back to Spice to relax away from the crisis,” Hopkin said. “We have been watching what has been happening internationally and have made the decision to wait.”

Hopkin said the property would use the time to “polish everything” at the resort.

“We will also prepare safety and health protocols to protect our guests when they do return in 2021,” she said.

For more, visit the Spice Island Beach Resort.

— CJ