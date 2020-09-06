CJI Conversations
Webinar: The Real Estate Market in Roatan and Panama

A new Webinar this week will take an in-depth look at two real estate markets on the Caribbean coast of Central America: Roatan, Honduras and Panama. 

Caribbean Journal Invest has partnered with Selling the Caribbean on on the latest edition of Business Unusual, which will feature three leading brokers. 

They will include Anna Moskowitz, broker and owner ta Lux Roatan Real Estate, along with Iary Pere and Jose Alberola of Punta Pacifica Realty in Panama, the capital’s largest real estate sales company. 

The Zoom webinar will be moderated by Alexander Britell, editor-in-chief of Caribbean Journal Invest. 

The Webinar will take place Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 4PM.

To register, visit Business Unusual.

— CJ

