CJI Conversations
Hotels and Development
Listings
Projects
Real Estate News
Special Reports
Transactions
Advertise
Contact Us

Recent Articles

Sprocket Set

CJI Conversation: Jason Erickson of TSG Water Resources

CJ Invest, CJI Conversations, News

 It’s the most essential part of any hotel or resort project in the Caribbean: the water plant.  Plainly, hotels and resorts can’t exist without the necessary water infrastructure — and developing it can be particularly challenging in island environments.  For years, …

Sprocket Set

Virgin Gorda’s Lion Heart Estate Lists for $39.5 Million

CJ Invest, Listings, News, Real Estate News

  This story is part of Caribbean Journal Invest, the authority on Caribbean hotel, real estate and tourism business news. Join to access this and other great features, including our biweekly newsletter. Subscribe to Read More.

Sprocket Set

San Juan, Puerto Rico Penthouse Sells for $3.4 Million

CJ Invest, News, Real Estate News, Transactions

  This story is part of Caribbean Journal Invest, the authority on Caribbean hotel, real estate and tourism business news. Join to access this and other great features, including our biweekly newsletter. Subscribe to Read More.