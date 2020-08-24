The Caribbean’s Only Kempinski Resort Is Open Again

Print

caribbean kempinski resort
By

Dominica’s top large luxury resort, the Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski Dominica, has reopened, Caribbean Journal has learned. 

The relaunch of the island’s newest and biggest hotel comes after Dominica reopened its borders for international tourism earlier this month. 

The 151-room property, the only Kempinski resort in the wider Caribbean, has reopened under Kempinski’s “White Glove Services” health and safety program, which includes a series of protocols covering everything from food and beverage to housekeeping to the hygiene and setup of public spaces. 

caribbean kempinski resort

The property’s reopening does not include its spa, however, which will remain closed; the fitness center is available “upon request.”

The property has also launched a day pass program for those already on the island, including pool and beach access, Wi-Fi and lunch, among other perks. 

caribbean kempinski resort

It’s part of a growing luxury sector in Dominica that began in earnest with Dominica’s Secret Bay, long the island’s top luxury boutique hotel (although it’s actually getting bigger). 

Secret Bay opened on Aug. 7, along with its sister resort, the Fort Young hotel in the island’s capital of Roseau. 

For more on Dominica’s entry protocols for travelers, see here. 

For more, visit Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski Dominica

— CJ

News
, , , , , ,

Related Posts

Most Popular

We Recommend

saint lucia resorts open
9 Saint Lucia Resorts That Are Open Right Now
st thomas united airlines
St Thomas Is Getting New Nonstop Flights on United Airlines
us virgin islands prescreening
New Prescreening Portal for Travelers to the US Virgin Islands
dominican republic hotels
Here Are the Dominican Republic Hotels That Are Open Right Now
belize tourism postponing
Belize Is Postponing Its Tourism Reopening
jamaica luxury resort reopening
Jamaica’s Dazzling New Luxury Resort Is Reopening in October
 

Trending Stories

Here Are the Dominican Republic Hotels That Are Open Right Now

dominican republic hotels

Here Are the Dominican Republic Hotels That Are Open Right Now:

Caribbean Photo of the Week: A Secluded Barbados Beach

caribbean photo barbados beach

Caribbean Photo of the Week: A Secluded Barbados Beach:

Jamaica’s Goldeneye Hotel, the "Birthplace" of James Bond, Is Open Again

jamaica james bond hotel

Jamaica’s Goldeneye Hotel, the "Birthplace" of James Bond, Is Open Again:

Want to Travel to Anguilla? Here’s How to Apply.

anguilla visit apply

Want to Travel to Anguilla? Here’s How to Apply.:

Belmond to Reopen St Martin, Anguilla Resorts in November

st martin belmond anguilla

Belmond to Reopen St Martin, Anguilla Resorts in November:

This Jamaica All-Inclusive Has a Hurricane Guarantee

jamaica all-inclusive hurricane

This Jamaica All-Inclusive Has a Hurricane Guarantee:

The Christopher St Barth to Reopen in November

st barth christopher reopening

The Christopher St Barth to Reopen in November:

The Wailers Just Released Their First Album in 25 Years

the wailers album

The Wailers Just Released Their First Album in 25 Years:

See More