The Caribbean’s Only Kempinski Resort Is Open Again

By Alexander Britell



Dominica’s top large luxury resort, the Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski Dominica, has reopened, Caribbean Journal has learned.

The relaunch of the island’s newest and biggest hotel comes after Dominica reopened its borders for international tourism earlier this month.

The 151-room property, the only Kempinski resort in the wider Caribbean, has reopened under Kempinski’s “White Glove Services” health and safety program, which includes a series of protocols covering everything from food and beverage to housekeeping to the hygiene and setup of public spaces.

The property’s reopening does not include its spa, however, which will remain closed; the fitness center is available “upon request.”

The property has also launched a day pass program for those already on the island, including pool and beach access, Wi-Fi and lunch, among other perks.

It’s part of a growing luxury sector in Dominica that began in earnest with Dominica’s Secret Bay, long the island’s top luxury boutique hotel (although it’s actually getting bigger).

Secret Bay opened on Aug. 7, along with its sister resort, the Fort Young hotel in the island’s capital of Roseau.

For more on Dominica’s entry protocols for travelers, see here.

For more, visit Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski Dominica.

