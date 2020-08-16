By Dana Niland



It began with destinations like Barbados and Bermuda offering travelers the opportunity to apply for permits to work remotely from the islands for one year.

Now some major hotel companies are embracing the new “workation” trend amid the pandemic, including the world’s largest one: Marriott.

Several Marriott resorts have announced new extended-stay “workation,” combining all the technology and connectivity workers need with amenities and Caribbean ambiance.

The new packages are designed not only to allow travelers to continue their virtual commutes seamlessly but also to provide downtime and leisure options, which in turn can help spark new inspiration and productivity, Marriott said in a statement.

That includes the Courtyard by Marriott Bridgetown, Barbados, which is offering plans for guests who book a stay for 7 nights or more through December 2020.

Guests are “welcome to use the hotel as a home away from home,” Marriott said, and the rooms recently underwent renovations to create comfortable workstations.

Additionally, the complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, and even at the pool deck, allows guests to work throughout the entire property.

The San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino also has a workation plan.

Guests who book a long-term stay can work remotely with complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property as well as enjoy a Cabana room with an ocean view and balcony, a complimentary microwave and fridge, half price self-parking and 15 percent off all food and beverage, Marriott said.

Another major resort company, Playa Hotels and Resorts, last week announced a similar plan for remote work from several of its Caribbean properties.

— CJ