Marriott Is Now Offering Caribbean “Workations”

Print

marriott caribbean workationsThe San Juan Marriott.
By

It began with destinations like Barbados and Bermuda offering travelers the opportunity to apply for permits to work remotely from the islands for one year. 

Now some major hotel companies are embracing the new “workation” trend amid the pandemic, including the world’s largest one: Marriott.

Several Marriott resorts have announced new extended-stay “workation,” combining all the technology and connectivity workers need with amenities and Caribbean ambiance.

The new packages are designed not only to allow travelers to continue their virtual commutes seamlessly but also to provide downtime and leisure options, which in turn can help spark new inspiration and productivity, Marriott said in a statement. 

That includes the Courtyard by Marriott Bridgetown, Barbados, which is offering plans for guests who book a stay for 7 nights or more through December 2020. 

Guests are “welcome to use the hotel as a home away from home,” Marriott said, and the rooms recently underwent renovations to create comfortable workstations. 

Additionally, the complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, and even at the pool deck, allows guests to work throughout the entire property.

The San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino also has a workation plan. 

Guests who book a long-term stay can work remotely with complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property as well as enjoy a Cabana room with an ocean view and balcony, a complimentary microwave and fridge, half price self-parking and 15 percent off all food and beverage, Marriott said. 

Another major resort company, Playa Hotels and Resorts, last week announced a similar plan for remote work from several of its Caribbean properties. 

— CJ

News
, , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Most Popular

We Recommend

saint lucia resorts open
9 Saint Lucia Resorts That Are Open Right Now
st thomas united airlines
St Thomas Is Getting New Nonstop Flights on United Airlines
us virgin islands prescreening
New Prescreening Portal for Travelers to the US Virgin Islands
belize tourism postponing
Belize Is Postponing Its Tourism Reopening
jamaica luxury resort reopening
Jamaica’s Dazzling New Luxury Resort Is Reopening in October
all-inclusive antigua hammock
Antigua’s Hottest All-Inclusive Resort Is Open Again
 

Trending Stories

Jamaica's Dazzling New Luxury Resort Is Reopening in October

jamaica luxury resort reopening

Jamaica's Dazzling New Luxury Resort Is Reopening in October:

Rum Journal: A Stunner from the Dominican Republic

dominican republic rum

Rum Journal: A Stunner from the Dominican Republic:

Cancun Has a New All-Inclusive Resort

cancun all-inclusive new

Cancun Has a New All-Inclusive Resort:

Rum Journal: A Great New Coconut Rum

coconut rum

Rum Journal: A Great New Coconut Rum:

British Airways to Launch Daily Barbados Flights From Heathrow

barbados british airways heathrow

British Airways to Launch Daily Barbados Flights From Heathrow:

Caribbean Photo of the Week: On the Beach in Antigua

caribbean photo antigua

Caribbean Photo of the Week: On the Beach in Antigua:

US Virgin Islands “Puts Brakes” on Tourism for At Least One Month

us virgin islands tourism closed

US Virgin Islands “Puts Brakes” on Tourism for At Least One Month:

Spirit Airlines Relaunching Honduras Flights

spirit airlines honduras

Spirit Airlines Relaunching Honduras Flights:

See More