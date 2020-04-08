How Delta Has Changed Its Caribbean Flight Network

delta caribbean network
Delta Air Lines has revealed the extent of its flight schedule changes to the Caribbean amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

In the wake of border shutdowns across the region, Delta has suspended its flight service to Caribbean destinations including Aruba, The Bahamas; Bonaire; Grand Cayman; St Croix; Saint Lucia; St Maarten; St Thomas and Turks and Caicos. 

The carrier has also reduced its service to several Caribbean destinations where it continues to fly. 

That includes reducing its New York-Santo Domingo flights to daily, along with reduced service from Atlanta to Cancun. 

The moves comes as Delta has also suspended all service from the United States to Central and South America. 

Delta will, however, continue flying from both Atlanta and New York-John F. Kennedy to San Juan, Puerto Rico. 

It should be noted that Puerto Rico is imposing a 14-day quarantine on visitors to the island. 

All flights to Puerto Rico are restricted to landing at San Juan’s Luis Munoz Marin International Airport right now. 

As concerns continue about the coronavirus known as COVID-19, we are doing everything we can to ensure the safety and security of our customers and employees,” Delta Air Lines said in a statement. “In response to CDC guidelines, government travel directives and reduced customer demand, we have and will continue to quickly make adjustments to service, as needed.”

