By Caribbean Journal Staff



The latest Caribbean Moment takes you away to the southern shoreline of Martinique.

Here in the town of Le Diamant (named after the towering “Diamond Rock” just off the coast, you’ll find a magical black-sand beach, a place oozing with serenity and exotic calm.

So take a digital getaway to one of the Caribbean’s great unexplored destinations.

Enjoy some time on the beach in Martinique.