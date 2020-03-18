Dominican Republic Closing Borders for 15 Days in Coronavirus Measure

Print

dominican republic bordersSanto Domingo, the country's capital city.
By

In a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Dominican Republic is closing its land, sea and air borders for 15 days, the country’s President, Danilo Medina, announced. 

The move takes effect at 6 AM on Thursday, March 19, according to a statement from President Medina.

The only exception to the sweeping measure will be for the departure of foreign citizens who want to return to their countries of origin, and the arrival of planes, cargo ships and fuel ships to “guarantee supplies to the population,” Medina said.

dominican republic border closes
The Dominican Republic is the most popular destination in the Caribbean region by visitor volume.

The country has also suspended events and meetings of all kinds for 15 days. 

That includes national and international events, public shows, cultural, artistic and sporting events and the suspension of commercial activities. 

As with similar plans around the world, the country will allow restaurants to operate, but only for pick-up and home delivery of food orders, Medina said.

Only businesses “dedicated to basic activities for the population,” like supermarkets, fuel stations and pharmacies, will remain open. 

The country has also suspended flea markets and other gatherings. 

“We are continuously monitoring the situation, both in the cases present in the country and in the rest of the world, in order to be able to make proportional decisions at all times, as the situation evolves,” Medina said in his statement.

It’s a significant move for a country that is by far the most popular tourist destination in the entire Caribbean region, but one that is precisely the sort of aggressive, containment step that the region’s countries need to implement to prevent the coronavirus from further incursion.

Several high-profile destinations have implemented similar measures, most notably Cayman and Guadeloupe and other destinations that have put in strong travel restrictions like Aruba and Curacao.

— CJ

News
, , , ,

Related Posts

Most Popular

We Recommend

caribbean beach resorts
21 Small Caribbean Beach Resorts to Visit in 2020
french leave
The 10 Best Pink Sand Beaches in the Caribbean
adults-only hotels caribbean
The 10 Best Adults-Only Hotels in the Caribbean for 2020
bahamas beaches best
The 25 Best Beaches in The Bahamas
All-Inclusive Private-Island
The Best All-Inclusive Private-Island Destinations
st martin all-inclusive secrets
Secrets Opens New All-Inclusive in St Martin
 

Trending Stories

The 25 Best Beaches in The Bahamas

bahamas beaches best

The 25 Best Beaches in The Bahamas:

How Coronavirus Is Affecting American Airlines in the Caribbean

american airlines coronavirus caribbean

How Coronavirus Is Affecting American Airlines in the Caribbean:

Guadeloupe, Cayman Lead Caribbean Push Against Coronavirus

caribbean coronavirus guadeloupe cayman

Guadeloupe, Cayman Lead Caribbean Push Against Coronavirus:

BVI Limits International Ports of Entry Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

bvi coronavirus pandemic

BVI Limits International Ports of Entry Amid Coronavirus Pandemic:

How Puerto Rico Is Working to Contain Coronavirus

puerto rico coronavirus

How Puerto Rico Is Working to Contain Coronavirus:

Kimpton Opens First of Five New Key West Resorts

key west resorts

Kimpton Opens First of Five New Key West Resorts:

Sunwing Suspending Outgoing Caribbean Flights Amid Coronavirus

sunwing coronavirus caribbean

Sunwing Suspending Outgoing Caribbean Flights Amid Coronavirus:

Dominican Republic Closing Borders for 15 Days in Coronavirus Measure

dominican republic borders

Dominican Republic Closing Borders for 15 Days in Coronavirus Measure:

See More