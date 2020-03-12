T-Mobile to Headline New Puerto Rico Entertainment Hub

puerto rico t-mobileWhat the new Distrito T-Mobile will look like.
T-Mobile will be headlining the highly-anticipated new entertainment hub coming to the heart of San Juan. 

The project formerly known as District Live will now be known as Distrito T-Mobile. 

The 475,000-square-foot complex will include a Caribbean Cinemas VIP Movie Theater, a pair of ziplines, a music venue, a virtual reality gaming center and a range of eateries. 

The centerpiece of the project will be 14,000 square feet of LED screens, including one of the largest 4K screens in the United States. 

“The residents of Puerto Rico have shown so much resilience as they rebuild after one of the worst natural disasters ever, and we want them to know T-Mobile is here to support them — this time, through a huge 10-year investment into the region,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “We’re honored to expand our role in helping the community bounce back with Distrito T-Mobile — this is going to be epic!”

It also includes the first-ever Aloft hotel in the Caribbean, which opened its doors last month. 

T-Mobile has signed a 10-year naming-rights deal for the project, according to Bob Newman, president and CEO of developer ASM Global. 

“We at ASM Global are thrilled to have T-Mobile as our premier, naming rights partner at this incredible new venue,” Newman said. “We have worked closely with T-Mobile for years, which makes us confident in our ability to elevate Distrito T-Mobile beyond anything we’ve ever seen in Puerto Rico.”

