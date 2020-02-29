Hard Rock Punta Cana to Host Top Dominican Tourism Conference

By Caribbean Journal Staff



The tourism hub of Punta Cana will play host to the leading tourism conference in the Dominican Republic next month.

ASONAHORES, the Dominican Republic’s national hotel and tourism association, will run the 20th edition of the Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange conference at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Punta Cana.

The show will run from March 31 to April 3, kicking off with a launch event at the soon-to-open Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana.

DATE has “contributed to the growth of tourism activity” in the country, said Andres Marranzini, executive vice president of ASONAHORES.

This year’s program will be “robust,” according to Sheyly Viuque, marketing director of ASONAHORES.

It will include talks on topics ranging from ecotourism to sustainable tourism to communications strategy, along with the centerpiece of the show, a broad expo featuring all manner of tourism businesses in the country.

