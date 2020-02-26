Bermuda Tourism Authority CEO Steps Down

bermuda tourism authority ceoThe Azura hotel in Bermuda.
The chief executive officer of the Bermuda Tourism Authority has resigned, the BTA said in a statement. 

Bermuda Tourism Authority CEO Kevin Dallas’ departure takes effect Feb. 26. 

In a statement, the BTA said its senior executive team would carry out interim leadership duties, with plans to launch a “robust executive search” for a new CEO. 

“We wish to thank Kevin for his leadership, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” said BTA Board Chair Paul Telford. “Kevin has been a strong asset and we are extremely grateful for his significant contribution. During his tenure, he was responsible for notable milestones, including development and implementation of the new National Tourism Plan, the arrival of Disney Cruises, and executing host venue partnerships for Bermuda with the America’s Cup, World Triathlon Series, United States Tennis Association, Clipper Round the World Yacht Race and the PGA TOUR.”

Dallas had served as CEO of the BTA for three years. 

Over that period, Bermuda saw record numbers for total leisure visitors, with the second-highest number of leisure air arrivals in the island’s history last year. 

“It has been a true privilege to serve as the BTA’s CEO,” said Dallas. “I am incredibly proud of what our team and industry stakeholders have accomplished collaboratively and in a relatively short period, and I remain very positive about the growth potential of Bermuda tourism with the investment we have stimulated. Personally, I’m now looking forward to new opportunities and challenges and am confident this is the right decision. The BTA is in a strong position with a superb team of hard-working people dedicated to the industry’s future. I wish all my colleagues and our stakeholders continued success.”

