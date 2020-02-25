Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Is Getting a New Residential Resort

By Caribbean Journal Staff



Another new residential resort is coming to the booming tourism investment market of Providenciales in Turks and Caicos.

It’s called South Bank, a combination residential resort and marina development set on 2,200 feet of edge of Long Bay Beach, on the southern coastline of Providenciales.

The project will consist of a series of “neighborhoods,” all of which will either be beachfront, waterfront or marinafront properties.

A rendering of an Ocean Estate villa, the first neighborhood at South Bank to have a property break ground.

The first phase will focus on three neighborhoods: Ocean Estate, with eight planned properties; Lagoon 1, with 12 lagoon villas. along with The Launch, with a collection of boathouses.

South Bank will be managed by Grace Bay Resorts, perhaps best known for the Grace Bay Club, and the company behind another highly-anticipated project, Rock House. which broke ground last summer.

Construction began this week on the first home at South Bank, a five-bedroom villa in the Ocean Estate neighborhood.

What the “boathouses” will look like.

The project has made no secret of its desire to target boaters, and that’s where The Launch comes in, a collection of “boathouses,” all of which will include their own dedicated boat docks, along with a central common area with a lap and relaxation pool, sun loungers and hammocks, among other amenities.

South Bank has also sold its first villa in The Lagoon, which include outdoor decks on a beachfront swimming lagoon.

Another five sales are already in process, according to Turks and Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty.

It’s another new project on Long Bay Beach, once a sleepy coastline in Provo that was vaulted to the forefront of the Caribbean’s luxury sector when the Shore Club Turks and Caicos made its debut in 2017.

South Bank is set at the far opposite end of Long Bay towards the south.

More importantly, it’s yet another residential resort in what has arguably become the Caribbean capital of residential resorts – real estate projects with rental programs and hotel amenities that, for many travelers, combine the best of both worlds, with livable floorplans and hotel service.

Turks and Caicos is quietly in the midst of a development boom, from the new Ritz-Carlton Residences on the way to the Andaz Turks and Caicos.

For more, visit South Bank.

