The venerable Fairmont Royal Pavilion in Barbados has tapped a new executive chef. 

The West Coast property has named Timothy Palmer to the role, in which he will oversee culinary operations at the property’s three on-site eateries. 

A veteran of two decades in the industry, Palmer has worked primarily with the Fairmont brand, including at the Fairmont Southampton Princess in Bermuda. 

“I am really excited about my new journey in Barbados. I am eager about learning more about the bold flavors and local ingredients of Barbados and the Caribbean and infusing those flavors and local produce with fun innovative techniques such as molecular gastronomy,” Palmer said. “There is a lot of potential with the restaurants at Fairmont Royal Pavilion and with my Barbadian team, I want to make our three restaurants the hottest spots on the West Coast to dine.”

The Fairmont Royal Pavilion, which completed a large-scale renovation back in 2017, has a total of 75 rooms in the heart of Barbados’ tony Platinum Coast. 

