American Airlines Returns to Grand Bahama

american airlines grand bahamaThe beach at the Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach in Grand Bahama.
In a tremendously important step for Grand Bahama’s post-Dorian recovery, American Airlines has officially resumed its flights to the island. 

American has relaunched daily nonstop flights between Miami and Freeport, Grand Bahama. 

“American has proudly served the Bahamas for more than 30 years and we are thrilled to be able to once again connect Freeport and Marsh Harbour to the world,” said Richard Elieson, American’s Vice President of International Operations and President of Cargo. “Air connectivity is critical to ongoing recovery efforts.” 

The move comes just about two months after Bahamian national carrier Bahamasair relaunched the first regularly scheduled flights to the island since Dorian. 

This much needed service will go a long way towards facilitating the recovery of our destination and the return of visitors to Grand Bahama Island,” said Ian Rolle, Acting Chairman of the Grand Bahama Island Tourist Board. “This represents a major milestone in our recovery efforts, and augurs well for the future of our industry.”  

Grand Bahama has quietly been experiencing a tourism recovery. 

Many of its hotel have already reopened, including the popular Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach all-inclusive and Old Bahama Bay Resort, along with properties like the Ocean Reef Resort, the Pelican Bay Hotel, the Royal Islander, the Castaway Resort and Suites, the Bell Channel Inn and the Sunrise Resort and Suites, among others. 

Another hotel property, the Flamingo Bay Resort and Marina, is slated to open this quarter, while the Bootle Bay Fishing Lodge will relaunch for its season in May. 

The island’s crucial cruise sector has also recovered, with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and Carnival already having returned to the destination. 

Grand Bahama’s renaissance comes as Abaco, the other Bahamas destination hit hard by Hurricane Dorian, has also quietly begun to rebound. 

Indeed, South Abaco, home to the renowned Abaco Club on Winding Bay and the Sandpiper Inn, is back and open for business. 

