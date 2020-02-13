By Caribbean Journal Staff



The Caribbean’s newest music event is back again for 2020, with the second edition of the Grenada Music Festival.

This year’s Grenada Music Festival will feature music superstars including Kool & the Gang, Shabba Ranks and Marcia Griffiths, among others.

“Find your Caribbean rhythm and come to our Grenada Music Festival early June for a one love musical experience with Grenadians and you will have the time of your life,” said Patricia Maher, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “We had a marvellous time last year at the beautifully located Quarantine Park and while you are here, you can explore and immerse yourself in everything Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique has to offer.”

This year’s event will be held from June 5-7 in Grenada’s Qurantine Festival Park.

It will kick off with a mix of jazz and reggae on June 5; the following day will see Shabba Ranks, Marcia Griffiths and reggae stars Romain Virgo and Cocoa Tea.

The final day of the event will see a fusion of regional and local soca acts, including Nadia Batson and her band, SASS, along with local artists like Lavaman, Lil Natty and Thunda, Dash and Jab King.

For more, visit the Grenada Music Festival.

