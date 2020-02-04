Turks and Caicos’ InterCaribbean Launches More Cuba Flights

Turks and Caicos-based regional carrier interCaribbean Airways is launching its latest expansion, this time with more flights between Jamaica and Cuba. 

Beginning March 9, the fast-growing airline will be launching an additional two flights each week between Kingston, Jamaica and Havana, Cuba. 

“Our 50-seat jet is the right size aircraft to offer frequency between these two cities, giving service on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, allowing the business or leisure traveler well timed frequencies to visit either country,” said Trevor Sadler, CEO of InterCaribbean Airways. “After a hiatus of nearly twl decades, the Kingston to Havana markets of Jamaica and Cuba can renew and extend the ties to these islands.”

It’s yet another expansion for the company, which continues to grow its flight network in the wider region, from Turks and Caicos to Cuba to the British Virgin Islands and St Maarten, among other destinations. 

– CJ

