By Caribbean Journal Staff



Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is launching a new nonstop route to Cancun in February, Caribbean Journal has learned.

Spirit will launch its first-ever flights from Cleveland to Cancun, Mexico beginning Feb. 14.

“We are proud to celebrate five years in Cleveland and grateful for all the support from our Guests here,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airline’s Vice President of Network Planning. “Cleveland travelers appreciate our value proposition, which has allowed Spirit to grow significantly from three to twelve destinations in five years. As we look to the future, we look forward to serving and expanding in the region for years to come.”

The new flights will operate four times each week, according to Spirit.

“Spirit Airlines is a great partner at CLE and has been for the last 5 years,” said Cleveland Airport Director Robert Kennedy. “We look forward to many more years of success and growth together. Spirit Airlines provides Clevelanders with new opportunities to travel to wonderful locations at competitive costs.”

— CJ