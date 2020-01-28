Dream Hotel Group Is Expanding to Playa del Carmen

By Caribbean Journal Staff



New York’s Dream Hotel Group is planning a new hotel on the Caribbean coast of Mexico.

The company has announced plans to open “Emma & Elissa by Dream Hotel Group” in 2023 in the fast-expanding beach town of Playa del Carmen.

The new hotel, the product of a partnership with Grupo Proactivo and Foro Construcciones, is part of a growing Caribbean pipeline for Dream Hotel Group, which includes several hotels in the region under development under the Dream and Unscripted brands.

The 220-room hotel will have a rooftop infinity pool, a bar, a second pool, an eatery, a beach cafe and a kids club, among other features.

It’s being designed by Mexican architect Rodrigo de la Peña.

“Grupo Proactivo and Aldea Oceana Holdings are top players in Mexico and the perfect partners to bring our vision of hospitality to life in the beautiful coastal resort town of Playa del Carmen,” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein. “It’s an honor to collaborate with likeminded innovators like José Mireles Verastegui who share our passion for creating new, fresh and authentic hotels, and we look forward to introducing a new luxury lifestyle experience to hotel guests and local residents alike in 2023.”

Dream also has a planned project in Belize and Tulum.

“We are thrilled to introduce the By Dream Hotel Group brand of hospitality to Playa del Carmen,” said José Mireles Verastegui, CEO of Grupo Proactivo. “We have a great synergy working together and look forward to developing another incredible project in one of the world’s most desirable beachfront destinations.”

The project is the latest in an increasing number of hotels on the way in Playa del Carmen. Just last week, Marriott announced that it would be opening a new W-branded hotel in the town.