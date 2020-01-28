Dream Hotel Group Is Expanding to Playa del Carmen

Print

dream hotel group playa del carmendream hotel group playa del carmenA Dream hotel in New York.
By

New York’s Dream Hotel Group is planning a new hotel on the Caribbean coast of Mexico. 

The company has announced plans to open “Emma & Elissa by Dream Hotel Group” in 2023 in the fast-expanding beach town of Playa del Carmen. 

The new hotel, the product of a partnership with Grupo Proactivo and Foro Construcciones, is part of a growing Caribbean pipeline for Dream Hotel Group, which includes several hotels in the region under development under the Dream and Unscripted brands. 

The 220-room hotel will have a rooftop infinity pool, a bar, a second pool, an eatery, a beach cafe and a kids club, among other features. 

It’s being designed by Mexican architect Rodrigo de la Peña.

“Grupo Proactivo and Aldea Oceana Holdings are top players in Mexico and the perfect partners to bring our vision of hospitality to life in the beautiful coastal resort town of Playa del Carmen,” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein. “It’s an honor to collaborate with likeminded innovators like José Mireles Verastegui who share our passion for creating new, fresh and authentic hotels, and we look forward to introducing a new luxury lifestyle experience to hotel guests and local residents alike in 2023.”

Dream also has a planned project in Belize and Tulum. 

“We are thrilled to introduce the By Dream Hotel Group brand of hospitality to Playa del Carmen,” said José Mireles Verastegui, CEO of Grupo Proactivo. “We have a great synergy working together and look forward to developing another incredible project in one of the world’s most desirable beachfront destinations.”

The project is the latest in an increasing number of hotels on the way in Playa del Carmen. Just last week, Marriott announced that it would be opening a new W-branded hotel in the town.

News
, , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Most Popular

We Recommend

caribbean restaurants best
The 50 Best Restaurants in the Caribbean 2020
caribbean islands best
The 20 Best Caribbean Islands to Travel to in 2020
all-inclusive grand cayman vacation
In Grand Cayman, a New Kind of All-Inclusive Vacation
caribbean cool hotels
The Cool List: The Coolest Caribbean Hotels for 2020
bahamas caribbean historic hotels
From The Bahamas to Antigua, the Caribbean’s Best Historic Hotels
british virgin islands resort
The British Virgin Islands’ Leading Resort Is Back
 

Trending Stories

From The Bahamas to Antigua, the Caribbean’s Best Historic Hotels

bahamas caribbean historic hotels

From The Bahamas to Antigua, the Caribbean’s Best Historic Hotels:

Antigua Is the Next Caribbean Cruise Powerhouse

caribbean cruise antigua

Antigua Is the Next Caribbean Cruise Powerhouse:

St Vincent and the Grenadines Is Getting a Major New Resort

st vincent and the grenadines resort

St Vincent and the Grenadines Is Getting a Major New Resort:

Marriott Expands With New Hotel in Panama

marriott panama hotel new

Marriott Expands With New Hotel in Panama:

Caribbean Photo of the Week: The Beauty of Punta Cana

caribbean punta cana

Caribbean Photo of the Week: The Beauty of Punta Cana:

Barbados' South Gap Hotel Completes Major Renovation

barbados hotel south gap

Barbados' South Gap Hotel Completes Major Renovation:

The Bahamas’ Ocean Club Has a Pair of New Villas

bahamas ocean club villas

The Bahamas’ Ocean Club Has a Pair of New Villas:

Grenada’s Mount Cinnamon Has Expanded

grenada mount cinnamon

Grenada’s Mount Cinnamon Has Expanded:

See More